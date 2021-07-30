4-star recruit out of Memorial commits to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — On July 12th, San Joaquin Memorial star shooting guard Joseph Hunter released his top seven schools. The list consisted of USC, Washington, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Nebraska, San Diego State and Fresno State.

Friday night, he announced his commitment on Instagram Live.

Here’s the moment @SJMBasketball1’s star guard Joseph Hunter committed to play at Fresno State. 🐾🏀 pic.twitter.com/2t09xsqxMF — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) July 31, 2021

At 5:30pm on Friday, Hunter announced that he wants to stay right here in Fresno and play for the hometown Bulldogs.

He’s a 4-star recruit and is the highest-ranked all-time Bulldog commit on record by 247sports, according to Barkboard.com.

Hunter said the reason why he chose Fresno State was because the ‘Dogs were his first offer, when he was in 8th grade, and that the Bulldogs were consistently pursuing him.

He also mentioned that the reaction from the Red Wave has meant a lot.

“It’s the home town so it’s a lot of love and support,” Hunter said. “It’s been crazy. The whole town, they’ve been hitting me up, it’s been for sure some crazy love and that’ll boost my energy on the court for sure.”