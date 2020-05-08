2020 NFL Schedule: Josh Allen in California, Derek Carr in Las Vegas, David Carr the answer to a trivia question

The Buffalo Bills were a playoff team a year ago, after winning ten games. It can safely be assumed they have thought about being division champs this season now that Tom Brady is no longer in the AFC East.

The Bills’ quarterback is Firebaugh native Josh Allen. Firebaugh is only 114 miles from Santa Clara, where the Bills will play on December 7th.

That was announced on Thursday when the 2020 NFL regular season schedule was released.

December 7th is a Monday night, and it is one of four primetime games the Bills will have this season. For Allen, that December game against the 49ers will be his first game in California since he joined the NFL.

Two brand-new stadiums will make their debuts in 2020: SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium.

SoFi Stadium is the new home of both the Chargers and the Rams. The Rams will play there for the first time on Sunday, September 13th when they host the Cowboys. The following week, the Chargers will play there when they host the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As for Allegiant Stadium, its first game will be on Monday Night Football: September 21st, when Derek Carr and the Raiders host the Saints.

The Bengals host the Chargers in Week 1 in what will likely be Joe Burrow's NFL debut.



The last 12 QBs drafted No. 1 overall are winless in their first career start (Kyler Murray tied last season).



The last one to win was David Carr in 2002. pic.twitter.com/Bxgerchu0m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bengals host the Chargers in Week 1. Assuming Joe Burrow makes his NFL debut for Cincinnati in that game, he will try to become the first quarterback taken with the No. 1 overall pick to win his first career start.

The last quarterback to do that? David Carr, in 2002.

