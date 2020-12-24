20 in ’20 No. 8 – Jose Ramirez fights for his community

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 p.m. newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 p.m. newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 8 on the list is the continued dominance of Jose Ramirez, both in the ring and in the community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The story of Jose Ramirez starts in the small central valley city of Avenal. It was there where Ramirez learned discipline, hard work and a sense of community.

He watched his dad, and others, work in the fields. And he would join them as a teenager to help make ends meet.

From a young age, Jose Ramirez was passionate about boxing. He was also talented enough to go 182-11 as an amateur, with an appearance at the 2012 Olympics in London.

He turned pro shortly afterwards.

But something happened as Ramirez began his journey towards one day becoming a world champion; he became a prominent activist for central valley farmers.

A lot of his fights were billed as “The Fight for Water.”

And those fights raised both money and awareness for the California Latino Water Coalition, an organization that was formed to help migrant farm workers, some of whom live in his hometown of Avenal.

In March of 2018, Jose Ramirez got in the ring for the most important fight of his career. The WBC light welterweight title was on the line at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ramirez would claim it in a unanimous decision.

Four fights later, Jose Ramirez (26-0) is still undefeated. And he has added to his collection the WBO light welterweight title, further proof that he is as good in the ring as he is in the community.