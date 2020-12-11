20 in ’20 No. 17 – Running to Rio

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 17 on the list on Thursday is a standout track & field athlete who “ran” from Clovis High School, to Oregon, to the Rio Olympics.

When she was young, Jenna Prandini initially wanted to be a soccer player or a volleyball player. And she was very good at both sports.

However, it was track & field that would turn Prandini into a superstar.

Although she only concentrated on the sport for part of the year at Clovis High School, Prandini won five state titles as an upperclassman, highlighted by wins in the 100, 200 and long jump as a senior.

A short time after that, she also added a junior national title in the long jump and, as it turns out, she was just getting started.

After signing with national track & field power Oregon, Jenna Prandini became a 14-time all-American in her three-plus years as a Duck. She won three more individual national titles and, in 2015, she scored the third most individual points in history and helped propel the Oregon women to their first outdoor national championship in thirty years.

Prandini’s performance, by the way, led to her being named the Bowerman Award winner as the NCAA Athlete of the Year for women’s track & field.

A short time after that, she proved she wasn’t just one of the best COLLEGE sprinters in the country, but was one of the BEST sprinters in the country when she captured the U.S. outdoor national championship in the 200. One year later, after diving at the wire in dramatic fashion to claim the third and final qualifying spot in the 200 at the trials, Prandini realized a childhood dream by representing Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

She finished in tenth place in the 200 meters.