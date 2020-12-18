20 in ’20 No. 12 – From Firebaugh to the first round

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 12 on the list on Thursday is the story of how Josh Allen went from Firebaugh High School to the first round of the NFL Draft.

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Josh Allen was a gifted three-sport star at tiny Firebaugh High School in the west valley. However, despite growing to 6-3 as a senior quarterback, he was skinny by college standards so he had no scholarship offers coming out of high school.

Not even from his hometown school, Fresno State.

But there was one school that took notice of his potential: Reedley College. Allen took over as Reedley’s starting quarterback about halfway through his freshman season, and immediately he became an instant highlight reel. But there still wasn’t much major college interest, so Allen ended up signing with Wyoming, one of only two FBS offers he had on the table.

The Cowboys wouldn’t regret it, because his unique combination of size, speed and big-time arm strength would turn him into a big-time NFL prospect.

After leading the Cowboys to two straight eight-win seasons, which culminated with an MVP performance in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Josh Allen decided to enter the NFL Draft after his junior year. A few months later, he heard his named called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Josh Allen has not disappointed the fans in Buffalo. He started right away as a rookie, in 2018, and by his second season he led the Bills to their first 10-win season in 20 years.

And back to the playoffs for only the second time this century.

“I’m a firm believer that if you want something bad enough, you’re gonna work extremely hard to accomplish that goal,” said Allen. “And it feels extremely good when you get to accomplish that goal.”