20 in ’20 Honorable Mention: Sloane wins Slam

(KSEE/KGPE) – Hard to imagine, but one of the greatest achievements by an athlete with ties to the Central Valley has roots at the Sierra Sport and Racquet Club on West Alluvial Avenue in Fresno. Sloane Stephens, who’s mother was a standout swimmer at San Joaquin Memorial back in the day, moved into a house across the street from the club when she was very young, and at the urging of her stepfather, started learning the game of tennis under the watchful eye of the club’s longtime tennis pro Francisco Gonzalez. By six year’s old, she was ranked at the local level, and by ten, she was beating kids two year’s older than her at regional tournaments. Around that time, Sloane’s family moved to Florida to help further her tennis career, but Sloane never forgot her Fresno roots, and Fresno has never forgotten about Sloane. And that’s what made Saturday, September 9th, 2017 so special, because on that day, Sloane, the little girl who grew up playing in Fresno, finished off a Cinderella run to win one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world, the U.S. Open in New York. The win landed her a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and gave her a permanent spot in the history of Central Valley sports.