20 in ’20 Honorable Mention – Martinez wins emotional NCAA wrestling title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez celebrates his 10-2 victory over Cornell’s Brian Realbuto in their 157-pound championship match Saturday, March 21, 2015, at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Of course, it was hard to narrow the list down to 20, so we thought some other stories, like the story below, deserved to be mentioned as well.

(KSEE/KGPE) – Isaiah Martinez’s stepfather, Alfred Garcia, played a key role in his development from a kid growing up in Lemoore, to a national champion wrestler.

When Martinez was young, Garcia used to clear out space in the living room to work on Isaiah’s technique. On Saturdays, the two would wake up at 5:30 am to drive to out-of-town tournaments.

The hard work and dedication from both of them paid off for Isaiah Martinez.

At Lemoore High School, Martinez was a three-time state champion. And during his redshirt freshman season at Illinois, in 2015, the country would be introduced to his talent.

As well as to the incredible bond that existed between him and his stepfather.

Isaiah Martinez rolled through the regular season and the Big Ten championship, while dealing with the sobering news that Garcia had Stage 4 liver and colon cancer.

At the NCAA Championships in St. Louis that year, Isaiah Martinez and Alfred Garcia would share one more special wrestling moment. With Garcia cheering from the stands, Martinez capped off the first undefeated, NCAA title-winning freshman season since Cael Sanderson of Iowa State in 1999.

Seven months later, Alfred Garcia would tragically succumb to the disease. However, the memory that he and Martinez forged in St. Louis will live on forever.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.