20 in ’20 Honorable Mention – Martinez wins emotional NCAA wrestling title

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Of course, it was hard to narrow the list down to 20, so we thought some other stories, like the story below, deserved to be mentioned as well.

(KSEE/KGPE) – Isaiah Martinez’s stepfather, Alfred Garcia, played a key role in his development from a kid growing up in Lemoore, to a national champion wrestler.



When Martinez was young, Garcia used to clear out space in the living room to work on Isaiah’s technique. On Saturdays, the two would wake up at 5:30 am to drive to out-of-town tournaments.



The hard work and dedication from both of them paid off for Isaiah Martinez.

At Lemoore High School, Martinez was a three-time state champion. And during his redshirt freshman season at Illinois, in 2015, the country would be introduced to his talent.

As well as to the incredible bond that existed between him and his stepfather.



Isaiah Martinez rolled through the regular season and the Big Ten championship, while dealing with the sobering news that Garcia had Stage 4 liver and colon cancer.



At the NCAA Championships in St. Louis that year, Isaiah Martinez and Alfred Garcia would share one more special wrestling moment. With Garcia cheering from the stands, Martinez capped off the first undefeated, NCAA title-winning freshman season since Cael Sanderson of Iowa State in 1999.

Seven months later, Alfred Garcia would tragically succumb to the disease. However, the memory that he and Martinez forged in St. Louis will live on forever.