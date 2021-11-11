20 Clovis Crossfire players sign NLI; four SJM Panthers headed to the next level

The Clovis Crossfire soccer team held a signing ceremony at Buchanan that celebrated 20 girls who will get to compete at the next level.

“I can’t express how proud I am of all my teammates,” explained Logan Nidy, who signed with San Diego State. “Growing up playing with them, and now here we are going our separate ways, it’s a crazy feeling.”

Two Crossfire teammates will play at Fresno State together, Ciara Wilson and Kaydence Cortez-Garcia.

“I’m just really excited for all of our girls,” said Wilson. “I’m just so happy to go to my dream school with one of my teammates.”

Cortez-Garcia says that it’s a relief to finally get to sign her National Letter of Intent.

“It feels like everything we’ve done has paid off and it hasn’t gone to waste,” said Cortez-Garcia.

Four San Joaquin Memorial athletes signed the dotted line on Wednesday.

Ethan Quinn, a tennis player who is ranked No. 3 in the nation, signed with Georgia.

“I can’t wait to get to go there,” explained Quinn. “Getting to be on that campus is going to be inspirational just be with the history that’s been there and hopefully I can make some new history.”

A trio of Memorial baseball players signed to three different schools. Bryce Padilla is headed to Santa Clara, Mikey Bell will play at Cal Poly and Giovanni Blanchette signed with Saint Mary’s.

“It was a great fit for me overall,” Blanchette explained. “Great academics, great coaching staff, it’s a good program, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for this program, a lot of good things.”