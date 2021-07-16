Spherion Staffing-Fresno

SPONSORED CONTENT By Spherion Staffing-Fresno

About Us

Driving careers. Growing businesses. Bettering the Fresno community. That’s what we’ve been focused on since we opened our doors.

Our job is to match good, hard-working people with successful Fresno businesses who are helping our city grow and prosper. When you work with us, you’ll feel the Spherion difference – we take the time to build relationships with everyone who works with us, so we can really understand what you’re looking for.

Powering the Fresno Community

What we do

  • Workforce solutions
    • Flexible Staffing
    • Temp-to-Hire
    • Direct-Hire Placement
    • Workforce Management Solutions
  • Industries we serve
    • Administrative & Clerical
    • Customer & Contact Centers
    • Light Industrial
    • Non-Clinical Healthcare
    • Education Support Services
    • Accounting & Finance
    • Engineering & Manufacturing
    • Sales & Marketing
    • Information Technology
    • Hospitality

Location and Hours

559-251-4040

2006 North Fine Ave
Suite 101
Fresno, CA 93727
United States

Website

Monday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed