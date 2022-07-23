Best waterproof duffel bag

Adding a few air fresheners to the inside of a duffel bag can keep the bag smelling fresh for longer.

Which waterproof duffel bags are best?

For camping in the woods, traveling across the country or carrying athletic equipment, a duffel bag is the perfect choice of baggage. A duffel bag is a versatile storage bag that can work for any situation. Several types of duffel bags are completely waterproof and can protect all your belongings from the elements. When searching for the perfect duffel bag for you, take the different situations it will be used in into account and make sure the model you’re considering has all the proper features.

Features to consider

Wheeled vs. traditional duffel bag

The two most basic types of duffel bags are the traditional and wheeled duffle bag. Traditional duffel bags are usually lighter and built specifically to be carried over a shoulder or in your hand. Wheeled duffel bags usually have a handle to help roll the bag around on the floor. Traditional duffel bags are more useful for carrying lighter, easier-to-handle equipment while wheeled duffel bags are more useful for traveling at the airport.

Durability and weather-resistance

While all waterproof duffel bags provide a certain level of protection against the weather, many duffel bags are made of thick, durable materials that are water resistant as well as resistant against gravel, rocks and impact if it is dropped. Depending on the needs of the user, a lighter, less durable duffel bag could be more advantageous for back-and-forth travel to a gym or in airports. A more durable duffel bag will be better for active outdoor users.

Size and capacity

The size and storage capacity of a duffel bag is always an important factor in a decision. Some duffel bags are smaller. These are meant for carrying clothes or gym equipment. Larger bags are built to handle large hiking or other heavy-duty equipment and work well as a replacement for a traditional piece of luggage.

Design and style

There are few different design choices that work well for duffel bags depending on what they will be used for. Some have drawstring tops for easy access, while others have fully sealed zippers to keep water and moisture out. Many have reinforced shoulder straps to make travel more comfortable for the user.

Price range

Waterproof duffel bags are not extremely expensive with most costing around $50. However, for larger and more durable bags, the price will go up significantly with some even costing more than $100 with many costing up to $300.

Best waterproof duffel bag

Top waterproof duffel bag

YETI Panga Airtight Waterproof and Submersible Bags

What you need to know: This is one of the highest-quality waterproof duffel bags available on the market from a well-known brand.

What you’ll love: The hydrolock zipper allows for the duffel bag to be fully submerged in water without compromising any items inside. The bag has removable chest, shoulder and waist straps to make it more comfortable when holding it.

What you should consider: The duffel bag is extremely expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof duffel bag for the money

Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag

What you need to know: This is a lightweight and affordable duffel bag made out of thin, waterproof material.

What you’ll love: The duffel bag has a 40-pound and 40-liter capacity perfect for a carry-on at the airport or to transport gym equipment. The bag can also be completely folded down for easy storage.

What you should consider: The seams are not strong enough to handle heavy, strenuous use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

adidas Defender 3 Medium Duffel Bag

What you need to know: This duffel bag is durable, spacious and created from a trust athletic brand.

What you’ll love: The reinforced shoulder strap is specifically designed to prevent rips or tears even under heavy stress use. The bag has multiple additional storage pockets for shoes and smaller gear.

What you should consider: The bottom of the duffel bag lacks durability and can tear if dragged on the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Cor Surf 100% Waterproof Duffle Bag

What you need to know: This is an incredibly durable duffle bag with high-quality waterproof levels.

What you’ll love: The bag is made with sonically welded seams to increase durability and ensure a completely airtight seal. The duffel bag also has a detachable, padded shoulder strap for added versatility and comfort.

What you should consider: The zipper construction keeps the bag from being fully submersible in water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Arxus Travel Waterproof Duffle Tote Bag

What you need to know: This is a compact, lightweight and waterproof duffel bag made to fit any occasion.

What you’ll love: The duffel bag has a specific design to slip cleanly on the handles of a suitcase for easy travel. The bag can also be folded neatly into a small square for compact storage.

What you should consider: The shoulder straps lack any padding, which can create discomfort after extended wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

FishPond Thunderhead Duffel

What you need to know: This is an incredibly durable duffel bag built to handle the most extreme conditions.

What you’ll love: The duffel bag is able to remain fully submerged in water without any damage to items inside. The bag also has braided rope handles that can also convert the bag into a backpack.

What you should consider: Much like the Yeti bag, the Fishpond is much more expensive than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Earth Pak Waterproof Duffel Bag

What you need to know: This is a high-quality waterproof duffel bag built to handle heavy use for years on end.

What you’ll love: The bag is foldable for easier storage and comes with a shoulder pad for added comfort. The duffel bag also comes in multiple sizes to work for any users’ needs.

What you should consider: The shoulder strap is not as durable as the rest of the bag, and the seams may fall apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

