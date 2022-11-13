Which Minion toy is best?

When the first “Despicable Me” movie was released in 2010, the whole world fell in love with Gru’s lovable yellow Minions. If your kid loves Kevin, Bob, Stuart or any of the other Minions, they’re sure to enjoy getting a fun Minion toy. With its realistic sounds and effects, the Minions: Fart ‘n Fire Super-Size Blaster is guaranteed to make your kid laugh, but there’s a wide array of other exciting toys to choose from as well.

What to know before you buy a Minion toy

What are Minions?

Although “Despicable Me” is technically about Gru and his struggle between being a supervillain and an adoptive father, it’s his legion of Minions that have really stolen people’s hearts. Minions are said to have evolved from single-celled yellow organisms and live to serve. Luckily for fans, they’re also hilarious and are responsible for much of the comedy in the “Despicable Me” series, as well as the spinoff “Minions” movie.

What type of Minion toy do you want?

The success of the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” franchises have led to a ton of officially licensed Minions toys being produced. Depending on what your child likes, you can get them a Minion plush toy, a talking Minion toy, a Minion LEGO set or even a Minion-themed board game.

Which Minion is your child’s favorite?

Believe it or not, not all Minions are the same. Although they all look and speak almost exactly the same as one another, several Minions have distinct personalities. Stuart is fun and intelligent, loves to play video games and is typically the most sincere of all the Minions. Kevin is the leader in the Minions movie but loves to tease other Minions and people. Bob is the most childish of the Minions and is kind of like the little brother of the group.

Some kids may prefer receiving one of the Minion’s gadgets or even a purple Minion. Nonetheless, knowing which Minion is your child’s favorite is an excellent way to pick the best possible toy for them.

What to look for in a quality Minion toy

Official licensing

Due to the Minions’ popularity, there is no shortage of knock-off Minion toys on the market. Knock-off toys are typically cheaper than officially licensed merchandise, but they tend to be more likely to suffer from quality issues. Buying a toy that’s formally licensed by Illumination, the studio responsible for the Minions, will typically ensure you get a top-quality product.

Exciting features

Many Minion-themed toys feature fun sound effects and phrases that engage children of all ages, whereas others simply resemble the fun little characters. Still, there’s a diverse selection of toys without sound effects that are tons of fun. If your kid loves stuffed animals and plush toys, they’d likely enjoy getting a plush toy of their favorite character from the series, even if it doesn’t talk.

Build quality

Needless to say, your child is going to play with their Minion toy often. Children can be rough on toys, so it’s a good idea to get one that can withstand whatever your child throws at it. The plush toys are among the most popular Minion toys available, so most officially licensed plush toys are built to last. On the other hand, sets that come with a large number of Minions tend to be more likely to suffer from quality issues.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minion toy

There’s a massive selection of Minion toys to choose from, so prices can vary significantly, but most range from $15 to $35.

Minion toy FAQ

What language do Minions speak?

A. Minions speak their own language, which is known as Minionese, a combination of made-up words and phrases from various languages around the world. Viewers likely noticed some English words sprinkled into Minionese, such as “banana” and “potato.”

What types of Minion games are there?

A. There are Minion editions of many popular board games we all know and love, including UNO, Ker-Plunk, Operation, Exploding Kittens and Trouble.

What’s the best Minion toy to buy?

Top Minion toy

Minions: Fart ‘n Fire Super-Size Blaster

What you need to know: Kids are sure to love this realistic version of one of the Minions’ most popular gadgets.

What you’ll love: This toy includes fun fart sounds and mist to add to the toy’s realism as well as 20 different fart sounds to choose from and the ability to add their own custom sounds. The Fart ‘n Fire blaster is made of high-quality materials and is built to last.

What you should consider: Some users had trouble getting the fart spray to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Minion toy for the money

Small Plush Stuart

What you need to know: This high-quality plush toy features Stuart, one of the most popular Minions from the series.

What you’ll love: The quality of the fabric and stitching is top-notch. The plush is soft enough for kids to cuddle or play with.

What you should consider: It is relatively small compared to other plush toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Minions: Babble Otto Large Interactive Toy

What you need to know: This excellently built talking toy features one of the newest characters in the Minions series.

What you’ll love: Otto has more than 20 sounds and phrases he can say and lights up. There are different ways to activate the sounds and words, such as pressing his head, turning him upside-down and placing his stone in his pocket.

What you should consider: Older kids likely won’t enjoy this toy as much as younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

