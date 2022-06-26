If your child has a dinosaur toy that is a little too scary, try giving it a silly or cute name to take away some of its power to frighten.

Which dinosaur toy is best?

Though there are exceptions to every rule, it is probably safe to say that every kid eventually goes through a dinosaur phase. There’s just something about giant creatures roaming and ruling the prehistoric earth that captures a child’s imagination, and that makes dinosaur toys ideal for most children.

Finding the best dinosaur toy, however, depends on your child. Some like their dinosaurs large and menacing while others prefer them to be cute and cuddly. The Advanced Play Dinosaur Trex Toy is the best of both worlds. This remote-controlled toy can shake its head, roar and spray steam, but it can also play music that your kids may think is silly.

What to know before you buy a dinosaur toy

Scary vs. cute

Dinosaurs are large fearsome creatures. For many kids, that’s what they love about them. They want the toys with claws and scales and fangs and angry eyes. However, that can be a little too much for other kids. For them, something soft and cuddly with large, cartoon eyes and a big smile is a much better option. The most important decision you must make when searching for a dinosaur toy for your child is knowing whether they prefer scary or cute.

Types

Dinosaurs are so popular with kids that you can get almost anything with a dinosaur theme. To narrow down your selection, it can be helpful to think in broad terms. While the buying guide for dinosaur toys from BestReviews can give you more detailed information on this topic, here are a few different types to consider.

Arts & crafts: If your child likes coloring, painting or is artistic in any way, a dinosaur toy that involves crafting is the way to go.

If your child likes coloring, painting or is artistic in any way, a dinosaur toy that involves crafting is the way to go. Educational: For the kids who want to do more than just play, an educational toy can help quench that thirst for knowledge.

For the kids who want to do more than just play, an educational toy can help quench that thirst for knowledge. Building toys: If your child likes to build, a dinosaur model or a LEGO set is a good choice for them.

If your child likes to build, a dinosaur model or a LEGO set is a good choice for them. Figures and plushies: Kids with active imaginations do not need much. A plastic figure or a plush toy is all they need to let their mind bring the toy to life.

Kids with active imaginations do not need much. A plastic figure or a plush toy is all they need to let their mind bring the toy to life. Battery-powered toys: Some kids love a toy that either reacts to them or they can control. If this is the case for your child, you might want to explore a battery-powered dinosaur toy.

What to look for in a quality dinosaur toy

Age range

Some dinosaur toys have small pieces that would create a choking hazard for younger children. Others may be complicated to assemble, which makes them best for older kids. Before purchasing a dinosaur toy, check the manufacturer’s recommended age to make sure it is appropriate for your child.

Scientifically accurate

Kids know their animals. If realism is important to your child, you will want a scientifically accurate dinosaur toy.

Size

When considering dinosaur figures, you can get sets in any size. Some may just be a few inches tall while others might be as tall as your kid. Larger isn’t always better – stick to something manageable for your child.

Licensed toys

There are plenty of generic dinosaur toys available. However, if your child has watched “Jurassic World” or “Barney,” they might be happier with a dinosaur that they recognize. Licensed toys may cost a little more.

How much you can expect to spend on a dinosaur toy

Dinosaur toys range in price from just a few dollars for small plastic figures to $50 or more for battery-powered creatures that can be remotely controlled.

Dinosaur toy FAQ

How scientifically accurate are dinosaur toys?

A. Scientists are fairly certain that some dinosaurs had feathers, but it might be hard to find a fearsome tyrannosaurus toy that has feathers instead of scales. Alternatively, there are fairly complete fossils that reveal some dinosaurs likely had no feathers at all.

Is there a type of dinosaur that is most popular for toys?

A. If you think your child will like playing with dinosaurs, but you aren’t sure which type of dinosaur to get, you can’t go wrong with a T-Rex. Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaurs are prominently featured in a variety of licensed products, from Rex in Toy Story to Chomper in The Land Before Time. You can also find T-Rex dinosaurs in Jurassic Park and from other brands or franchises that are less cartoony.

What’s the best dinosaur toy to buy?

Top dinosaur toy

Advanced Play Dinosaur Trex Toy

What you need to know: This battery-powered dinosaur has a remote control that allows the toy to perform a number of fun and engaging actions.

What you’ll love: This dinosaur can walk, move its arms, shake its head, roar, open its mouth and spray steam. Additionally, it plays music and its eyes light up. The toy is 23 inches tall and is made with nontoxic ABS material that is safe and durable.

What you should consider: Kids may love the musical effects more than adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dinosaur toy for the money

Boley 5 Piece Jumbo Dinosaur Set

What you need to know: This set of five realistic jumbo dinosaur figures includes a T. rex, a giganotosaurus, a triceratops, a brachiosaurus and a spinosaurus.

What you’ll love: The dinosaurs in this playset are larger than the average dinosaur toys and comply with safety regulations set by a number of organizations such as ASTM, Sedex, ICTI Care and more. Parents like that the dinosaurs are soft and slightly pliable while also being durable.

What you should consider: Not all of the dinosaurs in this set can stand on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Prextex Dinosaur Volcano House

What you need to know: This set is for the younger child who likes their dinosaurs soft and fuzzy.

What you’ll love: This cleverly designed plush playset includes a volcano that doubles as a carrying case with a built-in handle. At roughly 6 inches tall, each dinosaur is suitably sized for small hands.

What you should consider: Rarely, a set slips through quality control that has duplicate dinosaurs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

