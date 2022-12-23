Which Elf on the Shelf set is best?

An Elf on the Shelf has the most important job of the holiday season: sitting, observing and reporting back to Santa. When your child adopts an Elf on the Shelf, you want to be sure that you are getting the best one.

The Best Elf on the Shelf sets include the items your child needs. If this is your child’s first Elf on the Shelf, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition set is the best. It comes with an elf as well as a storybook explaining how an Elf on the Shelf works.

What to know before you buy an Elf on the Shelf set

What is an Elf on the Shelf?

An Elf on the Shelf is one of Santa’s most important helpers. An Elf on the Shelf observes your child from a special location which changes every day. At night, your Scout Elf flies back to the North Pole to tell Santa all the nice things that your child did that day.

A Scout Elf is easy to distinguish because they will be wearing a solid red jumpsuit and come with a storybook. Since there are a number of rules to follow when adopting an Elf on the Shelf, it is important that both the adult and child read the storybook.

Touching an Elf on the Shelf

While it is well-known that touching an Elf on the Shelf can take away their magic so they can’t perform their all-important task, not many people are aware of the ways that you can restore an Elf on the Shelf’s magic if you or your child accidentally touches them.

If your elf loses their magic, sprinkling a tiny bit of cinnamon next to them can give them enough power to fly back to the North Pole once. While there, a special elf doctor can make your Elf on the Shelf all better.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” If your elf loses their magic, a second way to give them enough power to get back to the North Pole is by gathering your entire family and singing a Christmas song with all your heart.

The best way to get your Elf on the Shelf back up to full power, however, is by writing a sincere apology letter. Being honest about your mistake creates a very powerful magic that will heal your elf in no time.

What to look for in a quality Elf on the Shelf set

There are a number of different types of Elf on the Shelf sets. The best one for you will be the one that features the items your child desires. There are three general types of Elf on the Shelf sets: a starter set, an Elf Pets set and an accessory set.

Starter set

This is the first set that you need to get. A starter set includes a Scout Elf and a storybook that explains all the rules you must follow so your elf can do their job. Once you get this set, you can expand your collection with any other set.

Elf Pet set

If your child would like to get an Elf on the Shelf set that features an animal they can hug and play with all year long, the Elf Pet set is the best option. The three pets available are a St. Bernard, a reindeer and an arctic fox. This set also comes with a storybook, so your child can learn more about their Elf Pet.

Accessory set

An accessory set can include anything from clothing for your Elf on the Shelf to fun activities. For example, your child might come downstairs one morning to find their Elf on the Shelf dressed in a robe and slippers or riding in a sleigh. Other types of accessories sets might include games for your family to play or mini collectables.

How much you can expect to spend on an Elf on the Shelf set

Elf on the Shelf sets can range in price from roughly $15-$45. It is important to realize, however, that the price can vary from seller to seller, so it is best to do a little price checking before ordering.

Elf on the Shelf set FAQ

When do elves arrive in the home?

A. Scout Elf Return Week is the week after Thanksgiving. This is the official week that elves arrive in the home. However, it is possible to adopt an Elf on the Shelf at any point in the holiday season.

How old are Scout Elves?

A. While no one knows for certain how old Scout elves are, some stories suggest they may be over 1,000 years old!

What’s the best Elf on the Shelf set to buy?

Top Elf on the Shelf set

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition

What you need to know: If you are new to the magic on Elf of the Shelf, this is the set to get because it includes all the necessities.

What you’ll love: This Elf on the Shelf set comes with an illustrated storybook so you can learn all about this fun family tradition. The included Scout Elf reports back to Santa each night so he knows if your child has been naughty or nice.

What you should consider: Some families were surprised by the gender of the elf as it was not what they ordered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Elf on the Shelf set for the money

Elf on The Shelf Scout Elf Express Delivers: Letters to Santa

What you need to know: This clever kit allows your child to write letters to Santa which can be delivered by their Elf on the Shelf.

What you’ll love: This set includes a story book, eight pieces of magic paper, Mrs. Claus’ Magic Press, eight ribbon sashes, two markers and two sheets of parchment paper. After your child writes their letter to Santa, the magic paper can be shrunk so your Elf on the Shelf can take it to the North Pole for Santa to read. The letter comes back as an ornament that can be hung on the tree.

What you should consider: Make sure to follow the directions and leave the letters in the oven long enough for them to return to being flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Elf Pets: A Reindeer Tradition

What you need to know: If you already have an Elf on the Shelf, this reindeer set makes a great addition.

What you’ll love: Like the original Elf on the Shelf set, this one comes with both a storybook and a figure. The adoption certificate allows you to give the reindeer any name you choose. Kids can use an app that measures how much love and care they give their pet.

What you should consider: Sometimes it can be challenging to get the reindeer to stand on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s.

