Which Seinfeld Funko Pop is best?

Spanning a hilarious nine seasons, the TV sitcom “Seinfeld” won viewers’ hearts in the 1990s. To this day, reruns of the show are watched regularly on syndication. As with all popular television shows, fans of “Seinfeld” collect items commemorating the show. Recently, Funko Pop began releasing figurines designed to look exactly like Elaine, Jerry, George, Kramer and other memorable characters.

After reviewing all of the available releases, the Funko Pop Moment: Seinfeld – The Kramer on Black Velvet is the best Seinfeld Funko Pop figurines. This release captures one of the show’s funniest characters, Kramer, in an iconic moment, making it a must-have for all fans.

What to know before you buy a Seinfeld Funko Pop

Favorite characters

These days, you can find a Funko Pop figurine for almost every fictional character or real-life personality. The same is true with characters from “Seinfeld.” No matter who your favorite main character is, there are several variations available for each individual. Before purchasing your first Seinfeld Funko Pop toy, decide which of your favorite characters you’d like to add to your collection first. This will narrow down your choices so that you can start your collection off properly. Whether you love Jerry or guest appearances by Newman the Mailman, add your favorites first.

How and where to display

How you display your Funko Pop collection is entirely up to you. There is no right or wrong method, only preferences. As you start this new collection, decide how and where you want to display your new figurines. Consider factors such as whether or not to unbox your characters, what room they will be displayed in and more. Those who want to incorporate their “Seinfeld” figurines into their decor should consider purchasing protective or display cases. There are options available for both boxed and unboxed Funko Pop figurines. Choose between protective plastic cases, ornate shelves, single box protectors and riser-style display stands.

How many to collect

Your Funko Pop figurine collection can be as modest or as extreme as you desire. If you’ve never purchased one of these toys before, starting with one or two is ideal. However, avid Funko fans may create a brand new “Seinfeld” wing of their collection. Knowing how many of the available “Seinfeld” figurines you plan to collect is helpful when deciding how and where to display your new additions. It is also practical for budgeting purposes, especially if you are in the process of completing other Funko Pop collections.

What to look for in a quality Seinfeld Funko Pop figurine

Exclusive designs

Funko Pop has a fantastic reputation for capturing the likeness of characters and capturing key outfits and scenes. Rather than simply releasing one figurine in their standard clothing, this brand typically creates exclusive designs for every character. The same is true with their “Seinfeld” collection.

Browsing the available characters from the show, you’ll notice multiple variations for Elaine, Jerry, George and Kramer. Frequently, these designs will be released on a limited basis, making them a bit more costly and harder to find.

Iconic moments

Arguably, the best aspect of Funko Pop characters is their ability to tell a story. Through a single figurine, fans can relive iconic moments from their favorite TV shows and movies. Funko has designed several figurines that depict some of the top moments from “Seinfeld,” including The Kramer on Black Velvet and Jerry’s puffy shirt. Individuals who plan on building a collection of Seinfeld Funko Pop figurines have the option to select their favorite characters set against the backdrop of the show’s most memorable moments.

Balanced collection of characters

When selecting your first few Seinfeld Funko Pop figurines, it is advisable to balance your collection with a mix of characters. Although you are certainly welcome to build your collection in any way you please, having several unique characters gives a balanced feel. Those who plan to display their figurines within their home will especially want to do this to achieve the best overall look.

How much you can expect to spend on Seinfeld Funko Pop characters

Individual Seinfeld Funko Pop figurines range between $6-$30. Exclusive characters produced in limited quantities fetch the highest cost.

Seinfeld Funko Pop FAQ

Should I start a Seinfeld Funko Pop collection?

A. The decision is 100% up to you. Fans of both “Seinfeld” and Funko Pop figurines love the uniqueness of this collection. Additionally, in comparison to figurines from other TV shows, movies and so on, this collection is relatively affordable to complete.

Is there just one style per character?

A. No. There are at least two styles for each main character on the show.

What’s the best Seinfeld Funko Pop to buy?

Top Seinfeld Funko Pop

Funko Pop Moment: Seinfeld – The Kramer on Black Velvet

What you need to know: Capturing one of the show’s most iconic visuals (appearing in season three), this figurine is a must-have for all “Seinfeld” lovers.

What you’ll love: This Funko Pop set features both a Kramer figurine and the painting he posed for during the episode titled “The Letter.” This design is an exclusive release and is likely to become a rare find.

What you should consider: The cost of this Funko Pop figurine is higher than average.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Seinfeld Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop TV: Seinfeld – Jerry Doing Standup

What you need to know: At just $6, the Jerry Doing Standup Funko Pop character is an affordable and legendary figurine.

What you’ll love: As the least expensive figurine available in the Seinfeld Funko Pop collection, this is an outstanding value for collectors. It depicts Jerry as he appears in his opening standup routine at the start of every episode.

What you should consider: It is one of the more basic designs found in the collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop TV: Seinfeld – Newman The Mailman

What you need to know: Television’s favorite, yet scheming, mailman is immortalized in this humorous Funko Pop figurine design.

What you’ll love: Say “Hello, Newman” as you welcome this one-of-a-kind Seinfeld Funko Pop figurine into your collection. Posed in his standard uniform with plotting hands and a devious facial expression, this character is sure to bring back your favorite Newman moments.

What you should consider: Some fans say that they could have captured likeness of this character more accurately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

