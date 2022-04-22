Which stacking ring toy is best?

The stacking rings toy has always been a must-have when it comes to stocking a new baby’s nursery. It’s a simple, colorful toy that can keep a child occupied for hours. It’s great for infants and toddlers, but older kids can continue to enjoy it too. For a fun new spin on a classic toy, check out the Fat Brain Toys Spin Again Stacking Toy.

What to know before you buy a stacking rings toy

Developmental benefits

While a stacking rings toy might seem basic in style, it helps toddlers take skills they started developing as infants under the baby gym and apply them to more specific, intentional actions. Stacking rings toys teach children about differentiating colors and understanding size ordering. They are also great for developing gross and fine motor skills, and prompting children to explore the concept of problem solving.

Floor stacking toy vs. floating stacking toy

A stacking rings toy is usually constructed from wood, silicone, plush fabric or plastic. Stacking rings designed for play on the nursery floor can be made from any of these materials, but bathtub toys made to float in the water are usually made from silicone or plastic. Floating stacking toys are great for bathtub or kiddie pool play and are more lightweight and buoyant than their land-faring counterparts.

Lights and sounds

Most stacking ring toys require no batteries and are made from simple, straightforward materials. If you’re looking for something a little flashier, however, there are newer designs that feature light-up rings or musical bases. Stacking ring toys that light up or play music cost more and might require batteries that are sold separately.

What to look for in a quality stacking rings toy

Safe and bright colors

The color palette for a stacking toy can range anywhere from several shades of one color to rainbow-themed designs with patterns or prints. No matter what the theme, colors should be bright and vivid.

Toddlers are still within that age range for teething, so colors should be safe, too. If the rings are wooden, they should feature nontoxic paint. Plastics should be free of the potentially harmful chemical bisphenol A. If the rings are plush, they should have strong seams.

Texture

In recent years, stacking toys have begun to incorporate diverse textures into their designs. Instead of smooth rings that all feel the same, these new rings include bumps, indentations and other patterns that further stimulate touch.

Environmentally friendly materials

The best stacking rings toys are good both for your child and the planet. They are constructed from plant-based or recycled materials. Plant-based materials replace non-sustainable materials with those better for the environment. Recycled materials take existing plastics and repurpose them to reduce your carbon footprint.

Practical storage

The great thing about a stacking toy is that once all the pieces are stacked, it looks neat and organized on a shelf. The toys that are simplest to store feature large rings that are easy to spot on the floor and drop onto the stand without any fuss. The base is strong and doesn’t lean to one side with the threat of falling once you put it away.

How much you can expect to spend on a stacking rings toy

The price range is usually $5-$15, but it can go up to $20-$30 if lights or sounds are involved.

Stacking rings toy FAQ

How big is a stacking rings toy?

A. Some are small and compact, while others are designed to be nearly as tall as the toddler playing with them. Most stacking toys are 8-16 inches tall.

How many rings does a stacking toy have?

A. A stacking toy usually features six to eight rings, with that number shifting slightly depending on the intended age. Stacking toys for younger toddlers might have fewer rings while stacking toys for children 3 years old and up can include six or more rings.

What’s the difference between gross and fine motor skills?

A. Gross motor skills involve large muscle movement while fine motor skills refer to the use of smaller muscles. For example, crawling to the stacking rings toy uses gross motor skills but stacking them uses fine motor skills.

What’s the best stacking rings toy to buy?

Top stacking rings toy

Fat Brain Toys Spin Again Stacking Toy

What you need to know: This plastic set comes with a 16.5-inch-tall corkscrew pole stand and six spinning disc rings in different colors and shapes. It’s designed for kids 1-5 years old.

What you’ll love: It’s colorful, and the spinning design helps kids explore motion. It’s constructed from food-grade coated plastic that’s BPA-free.

What you should consider: The stand could hold the pole more securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Staples and BuyBuyBaby

Top stacking rings toy for the money

Fisher-Price Classic Rock-A-Stack Toy

What you need to know: This set comes with an 8.3-inch smooth pole stand with five colorful rings. It’s designed for kids 6 months to 3 years old.

What you’ll love: It’s simple and easy-to-use with large, brightly colored rings. It’s a sturdy, reliable toy that will remind parents of their own childhood stacking toys. And it’s made with at least 90% plant-based materials.

What you should consider: It has fewer rings than most sets and doesn’t introduce different textures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Worth checking out

iPlay, iLearn Plush Stacking Toys Set

What you need to know: This plush set is 12 inches tall with six colorful stacking pieces. It’s designed for kids 3 months and up.

What you’ll love: Each plush stacking ring features a different style and highlights a different sensory experience. Some have sounds, while others have teething rings. One even looks like the face of a duck. The pieces are soft and snuggly.

What you should consider: The plush rings are harder to fit onto the pole than plastic or wooden rings would be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.