Which Alo Yoga bra is best?

If you practice yoga, you know how important it is to have athletic wear that can move with you. Alo Yoga bras offer comfort and sustainability, from fabric quality to design. Their quality construction provides buyers with a bra that holds up for many years. In pursuit of the best Alo yoga bra for you, consider the fabric, your activity level and the support you need.

A top choice is the Alo Yoga Women’s Starlet Bra, which offers style and support while remaining comfortable and cute.

What to know before you buy an Alo yoga bra

Fabric

You can find Alo yoga bras in many fabrics. Those who are very active and desire a lightweight feel want to buy spandex, nylon or polyester options.

Yoga bras made of jersey fabric are comfortable for lounging or cold weather. This fabric doesn’t provide as much support as spandex. If the product states that it uses waffle knit fabric, then it doesn’t double as a workout garment — these items are strictly for loungewear purposes.

Bra types

Compression: These yoga bras keep the breasts in place during workouts by pushing them against the body to prevent movement. These bras work well for all breast sizes and are the most popular bra style for athletic activity.

These yoga bras keep the breasts in place during workouts by pushing them against the body to prevent movement. These bras work well for all breast sizes and are the most popular bra style for athletic activity. Encapsulation: These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts and typically have an underwire to hold them in place. They offer significant support and are generally recommended for women with large breasts. Many yoga bras don’t use underwire design for comfort reasons during maximum levels of activity. This style of bra is most popular for fashion purposes and support.

These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts and typically have an underwire to hold them in place. They offer significant support and are generally recommended for women with large breasts. Many yoga bras don’t use underwire design for comfort reasons during maximum levels of activity. This style of bra is most popular for fashion purposes and support. Encapsulation-compression: These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts but also press them against the body to prevent movement. These bras provide significant support but are used more for fashion than for activity.

Activity level

High-impact: These bras are used primarily for strenuous activities such as running, biking and intense interval training. High-impact bras are rarely necessary for lighter activities.

These bras are used primarily for strenuous activities such as running, biking and intense interval training. High-impact bras are rarely necessary for lighter activities. Medium-impact: These bras can work for intense activities if you have a smaller bust size or for less intense activities if you have a larger bust. If you have a larger bust, you might feel more comfortable in a medium-impact bra.

These bras can work for intense activities if you have a smaller bust size or for less intense activities if you have a larger bust. If you have a larger bust, you might feel more comfortable in a medium-impact bra. Low-impact: These bras provide adequate support for yoga and less strenuous activity while still allowing for the movement and stretching necessary for your workout. These typically are a lightweight style.

What to look for in a quality Alo yoga bra

Straps

Some yoga bras have adjustable straps that allow you to customize the fit for greater comfort and performance. These bras usually last longer because you can adjust the fit as the material stretches or as your body shape changes.

Adjustability

Aside from the straps, some bras feature added adjustability in the back of the bra. A pull-on bra may not offer you much customization to the fit. A yoga bra with a back closure lets you tighten or loosen the band of the bra. You can ensure the right level of support and comfort, as well as make it easier to remove after a workout.

Color

While many yoga bras are available in neutral colors like black and gray, you can find unique styles in many different patterns and colors. Many are part of a set. While looking for Alo yoga bras online, search for a color that matches a pair of leggings you already have, or plan to buy so that you can wear them together as a workout set.

How much you can expect to spend on an Alo yoga bra

Alo yoga bras vary in price based on the type, impact level and other features. Most yoga bras cost $10-$80. Inexpensive yoga bras typically use a cheaper quality of fabric, while higher-priced bras may have better fabric or adjustability.

Alo yoga bra FAQ

Can I machine-wash my Alo yoga bra?

A. It’s best to wash yoga bras by hand so they’ll last longer. Soak your bra in warm water and gentle detergent and then rinse the bra in cool water and let it air-dry. If you prefer washing your yoga bra in the machine, use the gentle cycle option. Dryer heat can remove the stretch from the bra, so it’s best to let the item air dry.

How do I know if I found the right bra fit?

A. Check that the straps aren’t leaving indentations in your shoulders or slipping off. Either of these is a sign that the yoga bra doesn’t fit you. Check the product description and reviews to see if the specific bra runs large or small and consult a size chart, too.

What’s the best Alo yoga bra to buy?

Top Alo yoga bra

Alo Yoga Women’s Starlet Bra

What you need to know: This unpadded bra offers medium support, which is perfect for yoga and other moderate exercise.

What you’ll love: It features mesh fabric detail for comfort and style. It has an Alo logo on the front. The four-way stretch fabric moves with you as you exercise. It’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Alo yoga bra for the money

Alo Yoga Women’s Lavish Bra

What you need to know: This stylish bra has attractive strap detailing on the back.

What you’ll love: It comes in four colors, including black and white. It’s supportive enough for all forms of yoga.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that the large band rolls up instead of sitting flat.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Alo Yoga Women’s Movement Bra

What you need to know: This longline bra is designed to be worn as a top, with gorgeous criss-cross detailing down the back.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable while you work out. It has anti-odor properties. It offers enough support for medium-impact activity.

What you should consider: If you want a bra to wear under your clothes only, this one is overkill.

Where to buy: Amazon

