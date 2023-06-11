You’ll be swimming in style while protecting the environment in these eco-friendly swimsuits

From sewing old clothing to purchasing second-hand items, there are many ways to be sustainable when it comes to fashion. But did you know that there are eco-conscious options that are made for trips to the beach or pool? Environmentally friendly swimwear is made of recycled products or sustainable natural fibers, which save water, energy and materials to produce. Investing in swimwear that’s good for the earth is the answer to enjoying the sand, water and sun while doing a small part towards protecting the planet.

Shop this article: Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, Hampden Hunza G Coco Bikini in Sage and Tangier Floral One-Piece Swimsuit

Benefits of sustainable swimwear

If you are shopping for a swimsuit, there are lots of considerations to think about before you make your purchase. Size, fit, color and style are important, but you may also want to think about the planet. Swimwear that is made of synthetic materials often consists of petrochemicals that are bad for the environment. In contrast, swimwear that’s crafted of recycled or natural materials require fewer chemicals, water and electricity to produce and result in less waste in landfill. Recycled fabrics and plastics, as well as natural cotton and bamboo, are the most popular materials used to make sustainable swimwear.

Just because swimwear is sustainable doesn’t mean it’s lacking in style or durability. In fact, this apparel is typically made by thoughtful companies that focus on the latest style trends. As part of their emphasis on sustainability, they create eco-friendly fabrics that are long-lasting and hold up well over time. This means that the sustainable swimwear they produce will be worn for years, resulting in less waste.

Best sustainable swimwear

Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit

Made with 78% recycled polyamide, the material of this attractive swimsuit is soft and durable, so it will wear well after countless dips in the pool or ocean. The one-piece style provides nice coverage and has a figure-flattering V-neck and waist tie that are trending this year.

Sold by Amazon

Tangier Floral One-Piece Swimsuit

Swimsuits with bold, retro prints are in for 2023, so if you want to sport the look, this one-piece will make you shine. Adorned with whimsical blooms, it also has timeless cuts with a high neckline and legs and low back. The company uses 100% “regenerated” materials and no plastic, so it’s a highly eco-conscious choice.

Sold by Ookioh

Mara Hoffman Emma One-Piece Swimsuit

This attractive swimsuit is crafted with 48% recycled nylon for a fit that hugs your form and won’t lose its shape over time. It features a classic design with crossed back straps and a feminine tie. We also like that it provides UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s rays.

Sold by Amazon

Hampden Hunza G Coco Bikini in Sage

Not only is this bikini sustainable, it’s also comfortable. That’s because it’s made with the brand’s stretchy material that flexes with your body’s natural movements. The bikini design with a halter-top style and center hoop creates an elegant pool-side look.

Sold by Hampden

Seafolly Cap Sleeve Open-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Part of Seafolly’s Eco Collective, this swimsuit is made with recycled materials for less waste and more style. Although this one-piece design provides nice coverage with capped sleeves and a high neckline, it has an open back for an unexpected touch of elegance.

Sold by Amazon

Birdsong Eco Onyx Underwire Wrap Tankini Style Swimsuit

This swimsuit is designed for both comfort and support, thanks to the three-position back-hook closure and adjustable straps that can be worn over the shoulders in a criss-crossed configuration. Made from recycled materials, it offers a traditional tankini style that’s flattering on any shape or size.

Sold by Walmart

Summersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit

Showing off the one-shoulder look is easy with the Sidestroke that’s been featured on TV and in magazines. Made of recycled materials, it offers a comfortable fit and a beautiful design. You can choose from a nice selection of color-blocked patterns and solid hues.

Sold by Summersalt

Matteau The Square Swimsuit

This swimsuit has an elegant square neckline that’s modern and edgy. The wide shoulder straps give it a shirt-like look, so you can easily slip on a pair of shorts and wear it around town after leaving the beach or pool. It’s a sustainable choice that’s also one of the most versatile swimsuits on our list.

Sold by Moda Operandi

Santos String Bikini Top

For those who dare to wear them, string bikinis will never go out of style. This top-only option can be paired with the shorts or bikini bottoms of your choice. It’s another option by Ookioh that’s made and packaged without plastics and is 100% sustainable.

Sold by Ookioh

Mara Hoffman Jodi Scoop-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

If you want a swimsuit in a color that pops, Mara Hoffman’s one-piece model in poppy will stand out when you stroll in the sand. The classic scoop-cut front is complemented by the low-cut back. Made with recycled polyester, the material is stretchy and comfortable, and provides UPF 50+ protection.

Sold by Neiman Marcus

Sustainable swimwear worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.