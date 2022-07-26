To extend the life of your New Balance skate shoes, air them out after each use and consider using a shoe deodorizer.

What are the best New Balance skate shoes?

Skate shoes are popular with both skaters and non-skaters alike for their unique style. But besides looking cool, they are as essential to the sport as having a great board to ride on. Skate shoes are designed to strengthen your grip on the deck and to be durable enough to take a beating while you’re practicing ollies and kickflips.

New Balance is a leading manufacturer of athletic shoes, including a colorful line of skate shoes. For its pro design and premium comfort, the best New Balance skate shoes are the New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010.

What to know before you buy New Balance skate shoes

Skate shoe cuts

There are three main cuts for skate shoes, and New Balance offers all three:

Low-tops resemble traditional sneakers. They are lightweight and have padded insoles to compensate for the support that is lost around the ankles.

resemble traditional sneakers. They are lightweight and have padded insoles to compensate for the support that is lost around the ankles. Mid-tops are cut just below the ankle. They provide a medium level of ankle support but allow your foot to breathe.

are cut just below the ankle. They provide a medium level of ankle support but allow your foot to breathe. High-tops cradle the ankle and prevent it from rolling. They are heavier and not as breathable as low-top and mid-top cuts.

Materials

There are three primary materials used in making skate shoe uppers:

Suede is the material of choice for boarders. It is soft but tough. It withstands heavy use and breathes. It also stretches which makes it ideal for tricks and turns.

is the material of choice for boarders. It is soft but tough. It withstands heavy use and breathes. It also stretches which makes it ideal for tricks and turns. Canvas is made from natural fibers that allow your feet to breathe. It is lightweight and constructed from one solid piece. Canvas does not last as long as other materials.

is made from natural fibers that allow your feet to breathe. It is lightweight and constructed from one solid piece. Canvas does not last as long as other materials. Leather looks stylish and can be worn in casual settings. Leather skate shoes are more of a fashion statement than a functional shoe because they are heavier and can easily scuff if used skateboarding.

Types of insoles

There are two primary insoles for skate shoes:

Vulcanized soles are made from high temperature rubber that is immediately pressed into the shoe. They are softer and provide a better grip on the board, but they are more easily punctured.

are made from high temperature rubber that is immediately pressed into the shoe. They are softer and provide a better grip on the board, but they are more easily punctured. Cupsoles are thicker and either glued or sewn into the shoe. They allow more room for padding, but they don’t provide the close feeling to the board like vulcanized soles.

What to look for in quality New Balance skate shoes

Padding

New Balance is known for comfort and places its foam padding in the midsoles and insoles to wrap around your foot but not restrict your movement.

Heel support

Some skate shoes have New Balance’s C-CAP wedge in the heel for added support. It absorbs shock from jumps and delivers premium comfort for all sizes of skaters or anyone who has had a heel injury.

Laces

Shoelaces take a beating in skate shoes. Leather and wax shoelaces last longer than other fabrics. Some shoes include a flap that covers the eyelets to protect the shoelaces where they intertwine.

How much you can expect to spend on New Balance skate shoes

Inexpensive New Balance skate shoes, which feature low-cut designs with synthetic uppers and basic color schemes, cost $65-$80. Mid-priced skate shoes cost $80-$100, with mid-cut shoes and suede uppers typically found in this range. Expensive New Balance skate shoes are priced at $100 and higher. Leather uppers, high-top cuts and shoes designed in conjunction with professional skateboarders are included in this range.

New Balance skate shoe FAQ

What does a toe cap do?

A. Toe caps provide extra support at the top of the shoe and prevent holes from forming. Boarders that skate transition and slide on knee pads should consider shoes with toe caps.

Are their New Balance skate shoes for women?

A. All of New Balance’s skate shoes are unisex and designed for both men and women. Sizes are combined between men and women, such as Men’s 10/Women’s 11.5.

How do you protect your skate shoe’s stitching?

A. Over time, the stitching on skate shoes will begin to unravel from the constant twisting and turning. A popular remedy is to cover the stitches with super glue. The glue reinforces the stitches and makes them last longer.

What are the best New Balance skate shoes to buy?

Top New Balance skate shoes

New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010

What you need to know: This skate shoe has retro style and is modeled after Brazilian professional boarder Tiago Lemos.

What you’ll love: Featuring a suede and mesh upper with no-sew overlays, this shoe has a crisp look and feel. The FuelCell midsole provides extra cushion, and the rubber cup outsole grips firmly. It has a lace-up closure, and each shoe weighs less than one pound.

What you should consider: They are the most expensive skate shoes sold by New Balance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top New Balance skate shoes for the money

New Balance Numeric 425

What you need to know: This basic court style skate shoe is the affordable option for maintaining a chic look with functionality.

What you’ll love: A one-piece suede and synthetic upper provides reliable support. There is toe reinforcement and a C-CAP wedge in the heel. The shoes come in core colors that simplify matching.

What you should consider: The sizes run slightly narrow for some boarders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

New Balance Numeric Jamie Foy 306 Laceless

What you need to know: These skate shoes are an updated version of the traditional vulcanized 306 version with a slip-on laceless style.

What you’ll love: The suede upper is built for heavy use. It features mesh panels for breathability. The rubber underlay is designed to last and made from New Balance’s gum rubber N-durance for superior traction.

What you should consider: The sides absorb extra stress compared to laced shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

