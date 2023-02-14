Which jump trainer is best?

The only day worse than leg day is the day after leg day. A jump trainer is a great way to switch up your lower-body workouts to isolate specific leg muscles, which can help increase your overall strength and endurance.

The best jump trainer fits comfortably and offers enough resistance to be beneficial, but not so much that you risk injury. That describes the Innstar Vertical Jump Trainer, an adjustable, lightweight but durable piece of equipment that can help you achieve your fitness goals.

What to know before buying a jump trainer

For your jump trainer to be appropriate for your needs, it has to be the right size and offer sufficient resistance.

Sizing

Jump trainers have a belt that wraps around your waist and elastic cords that run from that belt to your ankles. Most are somewhat adjustable, but they are usually designed for an average build and height. If you have a large or small waist, be sure the one you’re considering will be a good fit. And note that many models cannot accommodate people 6 feet and up.

Resistance

If the resistance level isn’t sufficient, you won’t benefit from adding a jump trainer to your workout routine. The best ones come with a variety of resistance bands so the jump trainer can grow with you.

It is possible, however, that you will be required to purchase additional resistance bands separately. In the worst-case scenario, your jump trainer will only come with one level of resistance and no additional bands available. Read the product description carefully so you know which type you are purchasing.

What to look for in a quality jump trainer

There are a few other aspects that you need to consider before purchasing a jump trainer.

Foot loops: Some models offer an ankle cuff plus a foot loop you can wear to provide added security while working out.

Some models offer an ankle cuff plus a foot loop you can wear to provide added security while working out. Comfort: Although you likely won’t find out until your first workout, you want a jump trainer that is comfortable to wear and doesn’t slide about while you exercise.

Although you likely won’t find out until your first workout, you want a jump trainer that is comfortable to wear and doesn’t slide about while you exercise. Travel bag: A jump trainer is lightweight and easy to toss in your backpack or gym bag, but most models should come with a travel bag to make transport even easier.

A jump trainer is lightweight and easy to toss in your backpack or gym bag, but most models should come with a travel bag to make transport even easier. Instructions: Obviously, you want a trainer with clear, easy-to-follow instructions. If the directions that accompany your model are lacking, however, it is possible to find an abundance of jump trainer workouts online.

What you can expect to pay for a jump trainer

You may be able to find a jump trainer for around $20, but for better durability and range of sizes, pick something in the $30-$40 bracket. If you’d like one with more than one level of resistance, you’re looking at $60 or more.

Jump trainer FAQ

Q. Can using a jump trainer really make me jump higher?

A. A jump trainer is best when used as part of an overall health and fitness routine that includes warming up, stretching, strength training, building up your core and eating right to fuel your body. If you faithfully and diligently follow this regimen, a jump trainer can help you to achieve your vertical jumping goals.

Q. When will I start to see results from my training?

A. A wide range of factors affect how long it takes to experience results from using a jump trainer. If you use the equipment regularly and as directed, you may start to see results in as little as three or four weeks.

What’s the best jump trainer to buy?

Top jump trainer

Innstar Vertical Jump Trainer

What you need to know: This is a lightweight, durable jump trainer with a waistband that adjusts from 27.5 to 38.5 inches.

What you’ll love: It can be used to strengthen legs in a variety of ways. There is an XL waistband available for a 44-inch waist. It has a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users say the straps shift and may require occasional adjustments during an intense workout.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jump trainer for the money

Figrol Vertical Bounce Trainer Leg Resistance Bands

What you need to know: This upgraded, versatile, affordable jump trainer has a belt good up to 34.8 inches.

What you’ll love: It’s adaptable to a variety of resistance-training exercises: ankle-to-waist, ankle-to-ankle and ankle-to-stationary object. It comes with a belt, two ankle cuffs, four resistance straps, instructions and a carry bag.

What you should consider: It’s not designed for people with waists larger than 34.8 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sunsign Speed and Agility Resistance Bands Trainer

What you need to know: This affordable resistance training device for your legs has a waistband adjustable up to 37.7 inches.

What you’ll love: There’s an option to purchase a variety of bands ranging from 40 to 160 pounds of resistance. The ankle cuffs feature a foot strap for added security while working out.

What you should consider: Some users say the belt can be a little uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

