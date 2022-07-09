The batteries on Milwaukee’s power tool range are interchangeable and can be used in over 200 of their cordless tools.

Which Milwaukee tool set is best?

Milwaukee has been making high-quality tools for almost 100 years. While they have an extensive range of hand tools, Milwaukee is best known for its power tools, particularly its cordless models. Conveniently, Milwaukee has assembled a number of their most popular power tools into sets, which can save money over buying them individually.

The tools available in each set vary somewhat in quantity, quality and price. A popular choice is the M18 Fuel 2-Tool Combo Kit, which includes a drill driver and an impact driver with two 18-volt batteries. There are several kits worthy of consideration that feature different tools and suit different budgets.

What to know before you buy a Milwaukee tool set

Combination sets

Deciding which tool set is best for your needs depends on the range of tools included. Most kits contain a drill, which may be paired with other power tools such as circular saws, reciprocating saws or grinders. Some sets are more extensive than others, with up to seven different tools being included.

Power

Recent innovations in battery technology mean that modern cordless tools are just as powerful as their corded counterparts. Currently, Milwaukee has two battery systems in place: 12-volt and 18-volt. 12-volt is sufficient for most household uses and DIY projects, whereas the 18-volt version delivers more torque and a longer runtime.

Features

The range of additional features each kit offers affects the use of the tools and their subsequent price. At the higher end of the scale, Milwaukee drills have variable speeds, metal chucks and rapid chargers. Some kits also include extras like drill bits, saw blades and storage cases.

What to look for in a quality Milwaukee tool set

Drill

As a drill features in most of these tool kits, it’s essential to select one with the right kind of drill for your needs. A drill driver is used for boring small to medium holes and for inserting fasteners. An impact driver is a high-torque tool used for larger fasteners and nuts. A hammer drill is used to bore large holes in solid materials like bricks and stone.

Charge

All Milwaukee tool kits come with at least one battery and a charger. Their regular charger charges an 18-volt battery in 2-3 hours. Some kits include a rapid charger, which brings this time down to under an hour. For heavy-duty use, look for a kit that contains two batteries and a rapid charger.

Light

Many of Milwaukee’s power tools now have a built-in LED work light. This is a useful feature, especially for those who need to work in poorly lit areas. However, be aware that using a light on a power tool will reduce the battery life.

How much you can expect to spend on a Milwaukee tool set

Milwaukee tool sets range in price from around $200 for a 12-volt kit with two drills to well over $1,000 for an 18-volt multi-tool kit.

Milwaukee tool set FAQ

Are Milwaukee tools durable?

A. Over several decades, Milwaukee has gained a solid reputation for high quality and dependability. They develop and manufacture their own battery packs and motors to the highest industry standards, and offer 5-year warranties on all their power tools.

What’s the difference between M18 and M18 FUEL?

A. Although both systems use an 18-volt battery, the M18 FUEL is a contractor-grade tool with a brushless motor. It has better protection against water and heat and produces up to four times the power of the M18.

What is Milwaukee One-Key?

A. The Milwaukee One-Key system is a digital platform for tools and equipment. It uses a downloadable app to provide information about your tool, such as total use time, maintenance alerts and service reminders, and it can even help locate the tool if it’s lost or stolen.

What’s the best Milwaukee tool set to buy?

Top Milwaukee tool set

Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2-Tool Combo Kit

What you need to know: An 18-volt kit with a drill driver, an impact driver and two batteries.

What you’ll love: Both tools have powerful brushless motors, removable side handles and belt clips. The tool set comes in a sturdy plastic carrying case.

What you should consider: The included screwdriver bits are low-quality and may fall out of the holder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Milwaukee tool set for the money

Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Cordless Combination Drill/Driver Kit

What you need to know: This budget-friendly tool set comprises both a drill driver and an impact driver. It includes a rugged canvas storage bag.

What you’ll love: The drill driver has a 20-position clutch and delivers 1,500 RPM. Both machines have onboard LED lights for working in dim areas.

What you should consider: As the 12-volt version of the tools, they may be underpowered for heavy-duty tasks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combo 7-Tool Kit

What you need to know: This large multi-tool kit includes a circular saw, a grinder, a work light and two batteries.

What you’ll love: The compact drill driver offers one of the best power to weight ratios in its class. The set comes with various drill bits, saw blades and sanding disks.

What you should consider: The number of tools and accessories make it rather expensive for home DIY tasks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Gillespie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.