The ideal time to winterize your lawn is when it stops growing in the fall while it is still green and the roots are still active.

What does your lawn need to survive the winter?

Once the leaves begin to fall and the temperature starts to drop, it’s time to get ready for winter. That means breaking out a new set of clothes and preparing to spend more time outside.

If you spent time this summer caring for your lawn, and have already invested in a lawn mower , sprinkler and even a lawn roller, you don’t want all of your hard work to go to waste. If you want your lawn to still be healthy when the weather warms up again, you want to make sure you plan ahead and winterize your lawn.

Steps you need to take to winterize your lawn

Remove debris

Before you care for your lawn, you want to rake up leaves, clean up dead branches and pull any weeds that might still be lingering, so you will have a fresh start when the weather breaks.

Fertilize

Look for fertilizer specially designed to winterize lawns, and apply evenly over the grass. Follow the instructions closely and don’t use too much or you could damage your lawn.

Aerate

Aerating allows for all of the nutrients to reach the roots. This is especially important if your lawn sees a lot of action during the summer.

Plant grass seed

Prepare for spring by planting grass seed. The type of seed you choose, like many of these products, will depend on the type of grass you have and the temperature and conditions in the area where you live.

The best products to winterize your lawn

The best product to check pH levels

Pennington Fast-Acting Lime Plus AST

Formulated to work immediately to increase your soil’s low pH, this fast-acting lime will create a better soil and lawn environment that can survive the winter. This formulation is more concentrated than the regular version of dolomitic limestone, so you can use much less for a large square footage area.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best products to remove weeds

Skidger Xtreme Weeder

This top-of-the-line weeder can replace many other tools. It is pointed with sharpened inside and outside probes that can clear weeds quickly and easily while cutting below the drip lines and removing the ground cover in preparation for winter.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

Nisaku Stainless Steel Weed Cutter Pro

Designed with an ergonomic handle and created in Japan from the finest stainless steel, this weed cutter is ideal for taking care of the peskiest of weeds. The durable blade is 3.25 inches long with a 6.5-inch handle to quickly remove weeds so you can winterize your lawn.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

The best products to spread fertilizer

Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed Lawn Fertilizer

Fertilizing is a key step to winterizing your lawn and this weed and lawn fertilizer will help to thicken lawns and crowd out weeds. Turf builder offers Weedgrip technology particles that grip the weed leaves and can cover 5,000 square feet.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

EARTHWAY Plus Commercial Capacity Seed and Fertilizer Spreader

Prepare your large lawn or crops for winter quickly and easily with an automatic drop spreader that fertilizes as you walk. This durable powder-coated, rugged frame can support up to 100 pounds of fertilizer at a time.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

The best products to aerate the lawn

KINEDOO Lawn Aerator Shoes

Get your steps in while aerating your lawn with these aerator shoes made from a sturdy plastic base and rust-proof spikes that dig deep into even the most rooted of soil. These shoes are easily adjustable to fit most sizes and come with shoes, 26 nails, 3 straps and a small hand shovel to clean your shoes.

Where to buy: Amazon

Yard ButlerSpike Aerator

Get deep into your soil to loosen it so fertilizer, air, and water can seep down into the root system with this multi-spike lawn aerator. This will stimulate root growth by separating all of the roots to make your lawn ready for winter.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

The best products to spread grass seed

Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade

Prepare your lawn for winter with a combination of seed, mulch and fertilizer made to grow grass in any weather or sun conditions. The high-performance grass seed will help to keep your seedlings protected from harmful diseases. The controlled release technology can jumpstart and promote the growth of seedlings by feeding them with nutrient-dense ingredients.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

Grotrax Quick Fix Year-Round Green Mixture

A fantastic option for seeding, this biodegradable grass mat is guaranteed to make sure that every seed is placed perfectly. All you have to do is roll it out, water it and watch your lawn grow. The biodegradable fabric makes sure the seeds don’t wash away on sloped land or during hard rain.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

The best products to cover plant beds

Earthgro Brown Mulch

Help prepare your lawn for winter by deterring weeds and reducing their growth and access to the sun. This mulch helps to conserve the moisture in the soil and keeps the temperate ideal for the fall and winter.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Easy Gardener 3102 Natural Burlap 3-Foot

This all-purpose burlap fabric is made from 100 percent biodegradable material that can protect your plants, lawn and seeds from all of the terrors of winter, including rain, snow and frost. This product provides great protection for erosion and shade from the sun.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best products to remove debris

Anvil Poly Steel Leaf Rake Wood Handle

This rake is lightweight and durable as it’s made from high-quality poly steel that will last you years. This rake is essential in the continuous removal of leaves and dirt as you prepare your lawn for fall.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Vertex Leaf Claw Pick-Up Scoops

Get your hands dirty without actually getting your hands dirty with these premium leaf scoops that will help you pick up all of the debris on your lawn. These have the longest reach on the market, limiting how much you have to bend over, while the three-point power-leverage grip will make the process easy and comfortable.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

