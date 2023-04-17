With Earth Day right around the corner, you can show your support by stocking up on eco-friendly items. One significant problem consumers encounter is purchasing products with dubious claims of being eco-friendly, known as greenwashing. Avoiding greenwashing can be tricky, but the Environmental Protection Agency Safer-Choice Certified Product Search is a reliable tool to use ahead of Earth Day 2023. It can help you weed out products that aren’t eco-friendly and identify those that meet environmental standards.

Many products are made with eco-friendly materials, but we’ve curated a list of our favorite items you can get right now ahead of Earth Day 2023. Our top picks include reusable water bottles to replace plastic bottles, food recyclers for reducing waste and more.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ top picks to be more sustainable this Earth Day.

Vitamix FoodCycler

This food recycler reduces waste by up to 90% and can make fertilizer from all food scraps, including chicken bones. It has a removable waste bucket with a carbon filter lid that eliminates odors and a compact design that lets it fit in tight spaces. Plus, it works with a one-touch button and is dishwasher-safe.

Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller

If you want to lower your water bill, this smart sprinkler controller is a must-buy. It creates watering schedules based on the weather forecast, and Exclusive Weather Intelligence lets it automatically skip unnecessary watering if it’s windy, freezing or raining. Plus, it supports local water restrictions.

Simplehuman Compost Caddy

The Simplehuman Compost Caddy offers a convenient way to separate organic compost from recycling and other garbage. It can rest on a countertop or hang off the side of a trash bin, and magnets keep the lid open when in use. The cover traps odors and keeps away fruit flies.

Porter Water Bottle

If you want an eco-friendly water bottle different from the traditional disposable plastic bottles and metal canteens, you’ll love this one made from premium BPS-free borosilicate glass. It has a protective silicone sleeve, a twist-off cap and a dishwasher-friendly design. Plus, it’s available in eight colors.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle

Keep your hot beverages warm for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours with this wide-mouth bottle. It is made with pro-grade stainless steel. The insulated cap provides excellent temperature retention, and the flex strap makes it easy to carry around.

