Which utility sinks are best?

There are plenty of reasons to get yourself a new utility sink. You might want the space to wash your dog or to dump chemicals you don’t want to risk getting into your food or on your skin. You might even need to replace the sink you already have. Luckily, there are as many types of utility sinks available as there are needs for them.

The best utility sink is the Kraus Pax Stainless Steel Utility Sink. This durable, heavy-gauge stainless steel is surprisingly deep and incredibly sturdy, though as an undermount sink it requires you to have an existing countertop to install it under.

What to know before you buy a utility sink

Material

Utility sinks are generally made from acrylic, porcelain, stainless steel or enameled cast iron.

Porcelain: Highly heat-resistant and durable, porcelain is also very easy to clean.

Enameled cast iron: Cast iron is the most expensive and most durable option. This utility sink can handle anything you throw at it, but keep in mind it's extremely heavy.

Installation style

There are four ways to install a utility sink: drop-in, undermount, wall-mount and floor mount.

Undermount: The inverse of the drop-in, the undermount sink also requires a countertop, but it's installed by attaching it underneath the countertop's open slot. It's a touch pricier than a drop-in.

Floor-mount: These require little to no installation, as they're supported by feet and legs. Some come with cabinets underneath for storage.

What to look for in a quality utility sink

Double bowl

For those who need even more sink space, you can find utility sinks with two bowls instead of one.

Sound dampening

Sound dampening is an especially useful feature for acrylic and stainless steel sinks, considering the noise levels they can reach. Sound dampened utility sinks use insulation to cut down on the reverberations that cause the excess noise.

How much you can expect to spend on a utility sink

Utility sinks can vary in price depending on their size, method of installation and their materials. The low-end range of utility sinks is around $50-$100, while spending $100-$250 buys you a mid-range option. If you have the space, money and need for a top-tier utility sink, you can find yourself spending around $300 or more.

Utility sink FAQ

How do I keep a utility sink from becoming clogged?

A. To put it simply, don’t treat it like a disposal. Utility sinks are just that: utility. They’re meant to help out, not serve as a main sink. Debris of all kinds from hair to grease and even soap can build up over time to the point where nothing can get through the pipes. If you find your sink clogged, try throwing a cup of baking soda followed by a cup of vinegar into the sink, or opt for a store-bought pipe cleaning agent.

If I don’t have a lot of space to put a utility sink in my laundry room, is there an option that saves space?

A. Yes. Look for a very simple wall-mounted sink which can be placed in the corner, or perhaps a floor-standing utility sink that can be placed against the least-used wall of your laundry room.

What’s the best utility sink to buy?

Top utility sink

Kraus Pax Stainless Steel Utility Sink

What you need to know: A top-quality utility sink made from durable, heavy-gauge stainless steel.

What you’ll love: The extra depth of this utility sink doesn’t mean extra noise, as the metal is insulated.

What you should consider: As an undermount sink, you’ll have to have a countertop in your utility area to install and enjoy it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top utility sink for the money

Mustee Bigtub Utilatub Laundry Tub

What you need to know: The shockingly low price of this utility sink doesn’t line up with the great quality, to the benefit of your utility room and your wallet.

What you’ll love: The large size of 40 inches wide and 24 inches deep make it a fantastic candidate for bathing your dirty dog after a trip to the park.

What you should consider: If you want to install a faucet, you’ll have to cut your own hole for it to fit into, as it has no hole of its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ruvati Deep Laundry Utility Sink

What you need to know: For the more discerning consumer, this stainless steel utility sink places a lot of value on aesthetics without sacrificing function.

What you’ll love: An included bottom grate helps to protect the sink for maximizing longevity.

What you should consider: The one sacrifice you need to make with this utility sink is the fact that it’s rather small compared to many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

