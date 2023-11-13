If you’ve been dying to try the Always Pan, now is the time

There’s nothing better than a good-quality, versatile kitchen item that you can depend on and use in multiple ways — and it’s even better if you can get that item at a discount. If you’ve had your eye on the viral Always Pan from Our Place (or any of their other cookware, for that matter), now is your time to shop, because they’re rolling out early Black Friday deals on tons of their bestselling pieces that will have your kitchen ready for whipping up all kinds of holiday meals and treats.

Our Place is beloved online for its nontoxic, nonstick cookware that can replace multiple items in your kitchen — the Always pan, for example, is suitable to use as a frying pan, a saute pan, a steamer, a skillet, a saucier, a saucepan, a nonstick pan, a spatula and a spoon rest. When BestReviews testers put it through its paces, they loved its deep bottom that allowed for steaming and boiling, and the fact that, despite its 10 different uses, it was still lightweight and easy to handle. In fact, one of the only downsides was that it was on the pricier side for a single pan — which you can offset by getting it right now, on sale.

Our Place has discounts of up to 45% off for Black Friday, so don’t wait if your kitchen needs some upgrades this holiday season.

Shop this article: Always Pan 2.0, Perfect Pot and Wonder Oven

Shop Black Friday deals on some of Our Place’s bestselling cookware

Always Pan 2.0

This is the pan that started it all. First released in 2019, the Always Pan 2.0 has been upgraded since then — most notably to make it oven-safe up to 450 degrees and to enhance the durability of its nonstick coating so it lasts longer. The Always Pan comes with the pan (of course) in one of 12 ceramic shades, a matching lid, a steamer basket and a nesting beechwood spatula.

Perfect Pot

The Perfect Pot is eight kitchen tools in one: It can boil, strain, fry, roast, braise, bake, serve and store. Like all Our Place cookware, it’s nontoxic and nonstick. Your Perfect Pot comes in your choice of 12 colors of ceramic coating with a matching lid and nesting beechwood spoon.

Wonder Oven

The Wonder Oven is a countertop appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil — all in one. It uses steam infusion technology to deliver crispy exteriors while keeping the inside of your food soft and moist.

Cookware Set

This four-piece set will get any kitchen started — it includes the Always Pan in two sizes and the Perfect Pot in two sizes, plus their matching lids and nesting spatulas and spoons. Create entrees and side dishes all at once with the complete set.

Ovenware Set

Perfect for bakers, the ovenware set includes three baking dishes, an oven pan and an oven mat — and all the pieces nest together for easy, seamless storage. All these pans can bake, roast, braise, crisp, sear and heat, giving you maximum versatility.

Home Cook Duo

Bundle Our Place’s two bestsellers — the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot — for an incredible holiday deal.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.