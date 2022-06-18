Which Cuisinart cookware set is best?

Whether you want to craft an elaborate feast or throw together a small snack, the proper cookware set offers the tools to prepare and enjoy your meal. One of the leaders in kitchen appliances and accessories is Cuisinart, which offers an array of pots, pans, skillets and much more to help you cook the food you want the way you want it.

The Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Set is a comprehensive collection that covers most needs in the kitchen. Material, piece count and piece type should be the influential factors when deciding upon the best cookware set for you.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart cookware set

Components

Cuisinart cookware sets feature anywhere from a handful of useful items to 12 or even 14 pieces for more complete coverage. A skillet, or fry pan, is essential in the kitchen and is typically included in every set. A saucepan with a matching lid is another staple as well. Most sets also feature a sizable stockpot that is ideal for making soups and stews.

Typically, sets will bolster their lineups with pots and pans of various sizes to offer more versatility. Note that when piece count is tallied up, the lids for each pot and pan are included in that total count.

Material

Cuisinart offers cookware in various materials, which will affect the price, durability and heat distribution. Aluminum is a popular choice for entry-level cooks as it’s cheap, easy to maintain and durable. However, it struggles at high heat and reacts to acidic foods. Aluminum that is anodized reinforces the material strength and solves these issues, but comes at a higher price.

Stainless steel cookware offers a modern look in the kitchen. It caters to all food types and tends to be affordable and durable. Like aluminum, stainless steel may be reinforced to add more durability and better heat retention. Cuisinart stainless-steel sets feature three layers, including an aluminum core, for even heat distribution.

Copper is a terrific heat conductor but comes at a high price point. It also requires more care as it’s easy to scratch. Similar to its stainless-steel options, Cuisinart uses a triple-ply copper construction with an aluminum core.

Lastly, Cuisinart offers high-end, enameled cast-iron cookware. These are heavy and durable pieces that welcome high heat. They are relatively easy to care for, but come at an expensive price.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart cookware set

Specialty items

While all Cuisinart cookware sets feature the basic pots and pans, some more comprehensive options add specialty pieces. A steamer basket insert may be included as well as a Dutch oven, which is a versatile and durable piece of cookware that can be used for baking, roasting and braising. A sauté pan is a popular inclusion as well, which features vertical sides to better contain ingredients. A lid rack may be included in some purchases as well.

Oven safe

Some Cuisinart cookware sets feature oven-safe items, such as cast-iron pans or enamel Dutch ovens. These items can safely move between the stovetop and the oven, offering more convenience. However, it’s important to note the temperature limit, which can range anywhere between 350-550 degrees.

Aesthetic

Cuisinart cookware is offered in a few different colors and finishes. Stainless steel gives that modern, industrial look, while some options are coated in a black finish for something more muted and compatible with multiple décors. Copper cookware has a rustic appeal, and certain stainless-steel options are coated in red or white as well.

Cuisinart also offers cookware sets with unique designs: copper or aluminum may be hammered for a hand-crafted look, while the Contour series has an elegant, sophisticated appearance.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart cookware set

Most Cuisinart cookware sets cost between $100-$300, though the most comprehensive sets, as well as options made with copper, will run higher.

Cuisinart cookware set FAQ

How do I store Cuisinart cookware?

A. It’s advised to hang cookware instead of stacking it in order to best protect surfaces from scratches. Hanging cookware can save space as well. However, Cusinart does have a line of nesting cookware that is specifically designed to be stacked without any fear of dents or nicks. Anytime you’re stacking cookware, be sure it’s completely clean and dry.

How many pieces of cookware do I need?

A. Most households are well served by a pair of fry pans, a pair of saucepots and a stockpot. These items will cater to a majority of cooking styles and offer the most versatility and convenience. Those who cook more frequently, or cook for many people, may want to invest in some specialty items as well, such as a Dutch oven.

What’s the best Cuisinart cookware set to buy?

Top Cuisinart cookware set

Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Set

What you need to know: Professional-grade stainless steel set that offers great cooking coverage in the kitchen for a variety of cuisines.

What you’ll love: Heats quickly and evenly. Durably constructed. Dishwasher safe and oven-safe up to 550 degrees. Includes steamer basket and sauté pan. Flared rims prevent drips and spills.

What you should consider: Surfaces are susceptible to scratches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cuisinart cookware set for the money

Chef’s Classic Stainless Steel 7-Piece Set

What you need to know: Simple 7-piece set for single users or couples in need of kitchen basics.

What you’ll love: Elegant stainless-steel cookware. Aluminum core heats fast, eliminating hot spots. Handles stay cool. Terrific value.

What you should consider: Requires extra care to maintain. Limited versatility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Advantage Nonstick 11-Piece Set

What you need to know: User-friendly set ideal for both quick meals and elaborate fare while offering convenience to busy cooks.

What you’ll love: Nonstick coating makes cooking and cleanup easy. Handles are comfortable and stay cool. Heats quickly. Dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Utilitarian aesthetic. Only one mid-size fry pan included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

