If you’ve been eyeing some Le Creuset cookware in a dreamy, neutral color that will go with any kitchen, now is your time to buy. The French heritage cookware brand just announced that it’s retiring all pieces in its “Nutmeg” color — which means everything still in stock in “Nutmeg” is 20% off until it’s gone.

From Le Creuset’s signature Dutch ovens to braisers, casserole dishes and more, you can get your hands on these high-quality pieces at a huge discount, as long as you act fast before they sell out. Le Creuset is legendary for a reason — its pieces are crafted with such quality that they last long enough to be passed down between generations. Investing in a Le Creuset piece means setting up your kitchen for years to come, and right now, you can do it at a great price.

Shop these ‘Nutmeg’ Le Creuset cookware pieces while you still can

Le Creuset 4 1/2 quart Round Dutch Oven

This is the classic Le Creuset piece — the Dutch oven that put the heritage cookery brand on the map. The 4 1/2-quart oven has room for making four to five servings of whatever you cook — and your options are limitless. The Dutch oven is perfect for slow cooking, baking, braising, roasting, frying and more.

Le Creuset Braiser

The wide, shallow shape of the braiser makes it ideal for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles — and even serving at the table. Its extra surface area allows you to sear many pieces at once without crowding them, and once you add liquid, its domed lid circulates steam to lock in moisture.

Le Creuset Traditional Skillet

Le Creuset’s traditional skillet is made from enameled cast iron that’s built to stand the test of time. In addition to being supremely durable, it’s easy to clean — and doesn’t need to be seasoned like raw cast iron.

Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven

The chef’s oven’s large size makes it ideal for big-batch soups, stews, pastas and more — but it can cook just about anything. Use it for roasting, braising, boiling and even baking — the sky is the limit with this versatile kitchen workhorse.

Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven

The shallow round oven is the perfect size and shape for everyday use. Use it for side dishes, reheating leftovers, small casseroles and more.

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole

This rectangular dish is made for casseroles, but you’ll find it’s also great for baking, roasting and so many more delicious applications.

Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole

This square dish is suitable for side dishes and smaller casseroles. Its handles make it easy to lift and carry, so you can transfer it straight from the oven to the table to serve — and show off that gorgeous “Nutmeg” color.

Le Creuset Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

This set comes with three baking dishes in different sizes — everything a home baker needs to make rich desserts, roast vegetables, braise meats and so much more.

