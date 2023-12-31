Written by Allen Foster

Start your day with these BestReviews-approved coffee makers

How you start your day matters. You don’t get a brew-over. That first cup of coffee needs to be perfect. As does every subsequent cup. That’s why it is vital to have an exceptional coffee maker.

Fortunately, BestReviews was focused on testing coffee makers during the last month of the year. The lab evaluated many models, including the OXO Brew 9-Cup Coffee Maker and the De’Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker to find which was the best. After careful consideration, the Testing Lab picked seven favorites.

You may wonder what makes the BestReviews Testing Lab so special. It starts with individuals who research how products work and what makes exceptional products. Once a selection of items is handpicked, another team formulates a testing strategy. This strategy not only details a procedure for testing the key features in a real-world situation, it outlines a system so all models can be evaluated from a common baseline.

To test the products, the company employs real people. While some may have a particular expertise, others are new to the product. This lets the lab understand how different consumers view the same product. All testers take extensive notes, creating documents that are several pages long. They also photograph the products and take videos while using them. This comprehensive approach helps ensure no aspect is overlooked.

What happens with products after testing?

After a product has been thoroughly tested, BestReviews finds a home for it. This is done by donating the items to a local or national charity. It can also be done by dropping them off at a shelter or an institution that makes sure these gently used products get to people who truly need them.

Our 7 favorite coffee makers

Keurig K-Iced Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

This model is touted by Keurig as being able to brew both hot and cold beverages. While the lab loved the roomy reservoir and the exceptional brewing quality, it warned that the ice-brewing feature still brews hot and allows the coffee to cool. It is not a low-and-slow brewing process.

De’Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker

The De’Longhi TrueBrew is not an inexpensive option. Because of this, the Testing Lab concluded it is best for a larger facility, such as an office. BestReviews liked De’Longhi’s versatility and consistent performance. The coffee maker is well-built and has all the options you could want.

Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker

The BestReviews Testing Lab found this coffee maker to be very easy to use. It brewed great coffee consistently but didn’t have enough features to warrant the regular price. For a better value, wait to buy this model when it is on sale.

Mr. Coffee, 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker

The Testing Lab gave this model high marks in being an extremely affordable coffee maker that still brewed a delicious beverage. The flawless programmability and ease of use make this a top choice for individuals on a budget.

Cuisinart Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Admittedly, this model can be a little overwhelming because it has a steep learning curve. However, once you get the hang of it, you will be amazed by all this machine can do. The Testing Lab had no complaints about the quality or flavor.

OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker

If you want a sleek and modern coffee maker that looks and feels like it is worth every penny, this is a solid choice. The lab loved the showerhead water spout because it truly seemed to enhance the brewing process. Also, the coffee comes out hot and stays hot, which is always a bonus.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This Keurig was easily the best product for regular home use that the lab reviewed. It is affordable, has a reservoir, makes quality coffee and is easy to use and clean. If you want the best, this was the coffee maker the lab would choose.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

