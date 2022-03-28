Which Keurig coffee maker is best?

If your old coffee pot isn’t doing it for you anymore, it’s time to upgrade to a Keurig coffee maker. Besides taking the hard work out of brewing the perfect cup of coffee, you can customize each brew, from size to strength.

Keurig offers over a dozen coffee makers, ranging from space-saving models to deluxe machines that even brew cappuccinos and lattes. One of the newest and most popular models, Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker, lets you choose from five brew strengths, from balanced to intense.

What to know before you buy a Keurig coffee maker

Types of Keurig coffee makers

Keurig coffee makers can be loosely grouped into four categories: classic, duo, deluxe and commercial machines.

Classic: Classic Keurig coffee makers simply brew coffee. They vary the most in terms of reservoir size, but for the most part, they share the same basic features.

Classic Keurig coffee makers simply brew coffee. They vary the most in terms of reservoir size, but for the most part, they share the same basic features. Duo: Duo machines offer two brewing methods: single-cup and carafe. They’re ideal for people who want brewing flexibility without investing in separate appliances.

Duo machines offer two brewing methods: single-cup and carafe. They’re ideal for people who want brewing flexibility without investing in separate appliances. Deluxe: Deluxe Keurig coffee makers brew coffee as well as cappuccinos and lattes. Because they typically have built-in milk frothers, they’re convenient all-in-one machines.

Deluxe Keurig coffee makers brew coffee as well as cappuccinos and lattes. Because they typically have built-in milk frothers, they’re convenient all-in-one machines. Commercial: These machines are intended for heavy and high-volume use, particularly in business settings. Many of them have jumbo reservoirs or onboard storage.

What are K-Cup pods?

K-Cups are the single-serving coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig machines. They’re available in countless varieties, roasts and flavors. Many of them are manufactured by top brands, including Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cinnabon and Maxwell House. Besides traditional coffee K-Cups, other popular varieties include hot cocoa, tea and instant soups.

What to look for in a quality Keurig coffee maker

Controls

Entry-level Keurig machines have simple control panels that offer up brewing in four cup sizes. More advanced models have LCD displays and additional functions, such as brew strength, iced coffee or hot water dispensing. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart, a newer model, also lets users control these settings and more though a companion app.

Brewing capacity

Brewing capacity refers to how many ounces of coffee the Keurig makes, which typically ranges from 4-12 ounces. Basic models are usually limited to only three brewing capacity options, whereas premium ones have as many as five.

Removable platform

Keurigs have removable platforms that accommodate tall glasses and travel mugs. They slide in and out of place easily because they don’t have snapping or locking mechanisms. Most platforms also have removable grates that reveal a shallow well, which is used to catch post-brew drippings. It requires regular cleaning and rinsing.

Reservoir size

Generally speaking, the larger the Keurig, the larger its reservoir size. The smallest Keurigs, such as the K-Compact, have reservoirs that are 46 ounces or smaller. Mid-size models, which make up the majority of Keurig’s line of products, have reservoirs from 48-78 ounces. The largest Keurigs, particularly commercial models, have reservoirs closer to 90 ounces.

How much you can expect to spend on a Keurig coffee maker

Entry-level and comparable Keurig coffee makers cost $79-$129. Midrange models with advanced functions run $139-$169, while deluxe and duo machines are closer to $200. Commercial Keurig machines are $250 and above.

Keurig coffee maker FAQ

Do Keurig coffee makers have large footprints?

A. Overall, Keurig coffee makers take up more counter space than other regular machines. Compact Keurig models, such as the Keurig K-Slim and K-Mini, are approximately one-third the size of regular Keurig machines. Almost all Keurig coffee makers are smaller than espresso machines.

Can I recycle K-Cup pods?

A. Yes. Once you peel off the foil lid and empty the grounds, you can recycle K-Cup pods with plastics. The grounds are compostable as well. Some people repurpose the pods for arts and crafts or as seed starter cups. You can also donate clean K-Cup pods to educators, who often use them as visual aids or manipulatives.

How long do Keurig coffee makers last?

A. Several variables affect a Keurig machine’s lifespan, ranging from frequency of use to how well they’re maintained. For the most part, if they’re well cared-for, most Keurig coffee makers will last five years or longer.

What’s the best Keurig coffee maker to buy?

Top Keurig coffee maker

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Keurig’s first smart coffee maker offers next-level brewing with more customization options.

What you’ll love: The Keurig connects to a companion app for easy control over brew schedules and other settings. It uses Multistream Technology to extract optimal aroma and flavor. It offers six temperature settings and even brews over ice.

What you should consider: The Keurig has a learning curve and occasional connectivity quirks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Keurig

Top Keurig coffee maker for the money

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a basic Keurig, this simple model has straightforward operation.

What you’ll love: The 48-ounce reservoir brews up to six cups before refill is necessary. It’s available in several colors to coordinate with appliances or kitchen decor. The platform is easy to remove to accommodate travel mugs up to 7.1 inches.

What you should consider: It’s not compatible with some third-party K-Cup pods, and it has limited settings compared to other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Keurig

Worth checking out

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Ideal for coffee connoisseurs, deluxe Keurig brews coffee as well as lattes and cappuccinos.

What you’ll love: The machine has a modern design that complements countertops. It offers one-touch operation for beverages and has a built-in milk frother. It’s also compatible with a few classic Keurig accessories, including the reusable filter.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer as much customization over cappuccinos and lattes as regular espresso machines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Keurig

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.