Help your guests get in a festive mood with these holiday-themed dinnerware sets

The holidays are always a wonderful time to get together with friends and family. And if you play host for holiday parties and dinners, you know how important setting a festive table is in creating the right mood for the night.

That’s why it may be time to upgrade your dinnerware with a seasonal set that helps you celebrate the holidays in style. If you’re looking for inspiration, here are some fabulous seasonal dinnerware sets that can dress up your holiday table and get you in a festive mood.

Best seasonal dinnerware sets

Under $100

UPware 16-Piece Melamine Seasonal Dinnerware Set

If you want affordable, easy-to-care-for dinnerware for your holiday table, this melamine set is a perfect option. It comes in 10 holiday-themed patterns and includes four place settings. The pieces are all dishwasher-safe for fuss-free cleaning, too. Sold by Amazon

Bico Toile de Jouy Winter Wonderland 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

This ceramic dinnerware set features a traditional outdoor holiday scene in a classic red and white design. It includes place settings for four, including dinner plates, salad plates and bowls. The set is also microwave-safe, so you can easily reheat your leftovers. Sold by Amazon

American Atelier Holiday Dinnerware Set

This festive dinnerware set is made of porcelain and features an eclectic Christmas-themed design. It contains dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs for four, which are all thick and highly durable. The pieces are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Pfaltzgraff Autumn Berry 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

This traditional dinnerware set is ideal for Thanksgiving dinner or other fall gatherings. It features embossed detailing that gives it a striking look on your table but is still highly durable. Each place setting includes a dinner plate, salad plate, soup or cereal bowl and a mug in a matching pattern. Sold by Amazon

Gibson Winter Cottage 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

If you’re looking for a dinnerware set you can use for multiple occasions this holiday season, this set is for you. It includes service for four and features a lovely outdoor winter scene that instantly makes your table look more festive. It’s also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Sold by Amazon

UPware 16-Piece Melamine Harvest Pumpkin Dinnerware Set

With its cute pumpkin-centric design, this plastic dinnerware set is perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. It includes place settings for four, which consist of a dinner plate, salad plate and bowl. The plates are also stackable, so they can easily fit in most cabinets. Sold by Amazon

$100-$200

Certified International Holiday Wishes 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Kids will love this holiday dinnerware set, which features a traditional Santa design. It contains service for four, with each place setting including a dinner plate, salad or dessert plate, ice cream bowl and mug. The pieces are also dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe for reheating. Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Mikasa Holiday Traditions Dinnerware Set

This simple, elegant dinnerware set is perfect for any holiday celebration. It has a holly and berry motif and features gold banding around the edges for a more sophisticated look. The set includes service for four and consists of a dinner plate, salad plate, bread plate and mug. The pieces are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Pfaltzgraff Christmas Day Dinnerware Set

This durable porcelain dinnerware set with a Christmas tree design includes service for eight, making it ideal for larger parties and dinners. Each place setting consists of a dinner plate, salad plate and soup bowl, which are all dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

222 Fifth Shimmer Wonderland 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

This dinnerware set is decorated with a striking winter motif that features evergreen trees, reindeer, stars and snowflakes in an elegant black, gold and silver design. It includes four place settings, which contain a dinner plate, a salad plate and a soup bowl. The pieces are easy to clean, because they’re all dishwasher-safe. Sold by Kohl’s and Wayfair

Euro Ceramic Winterfest 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Help your family and friends get in the festive spirit with this cheerful holiday dinnerware set. It features four mix-and-match designs that are hand stamped on the pieces. Each place setting includes a dinner plate, salad plate, cereal bowl and mug, so you have enough for four guests. The set is microwave-safe, too. Sold by Macy’s and Home Depot

$200-$300

Lenox Holiday 12-Piece Plate and Mug Set

This classic porcelain dinner set includes service for four that looks elegant on any holiday table. Each place setting consists of a dinner plate, a salad plate and a mug featuring Lenox’s iconic holly and berry motif. The plates are also accented with 24-karat gold trim, but they’re still dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Spode Christmas Tree 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

You can’t get any more traditional than this dinnerware set with a Christmas tree in the center of each piece. It includes place settings for up to four people, which consist of a dinner plate, salad plate and bowl. All the pieces are dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe. Sold by Macy’s

Mikasa Mystical Winter Dinnerware Set

This high-quality bone china dinnerware set features a festive evergreen garland design with pinecones and berries. It includes four place settings with a dinner plate, salad plate, cereal bowl and mug. The pieces are also oven-safe up to 400 degrees for reheating, as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Sold by Wayfair

$300-plus

Certified International Harvest Morning Dinnerware Set

Set the perfect table for Thanksgiving or other fall dinner parties with this lovely pumpkin-themed dinnerware set. It includes four place settings, each containing a dinner plate, a dessert plate, an ice cream bowl and a mug. All the pieces are made of earthenware and are dishwasher-safe. Sold by Macy’s

Blue Rose Polish Pottery Noel Nights 16-Piece Dinner Set

This beautiful holiday dinnerware set is handmade in Poland and features lead-free stoneware. Each place setting contains a dinner plate, dessert plate, soup bowl and coffee mug, all decorated with a blue design featuring stars and sleighs. The sturdy pieces are also microwave-, dishwasher-, freezer- and oven-safe. Sold by Amazon

Mikasa Watercolor Forest Dinnerware Set

This lovely bone china dinnerware set features a watercolor winter forest design that can dress up any holiday table. It contains service for four, with a dinner plate, salad plate, cereal bowl and mug. The dinnerware is also microwave-safe for reheating leftovers and dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning. Sold by Macy’s and Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.