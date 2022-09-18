What are the best fall home decor pieces for autumn?

Judging by the chill in the air and the return of pumpkin spice lattes, fall is officially here. Aside from cozy sweater weather, decorating your home is the best part of the new season. You get to pack up the floral decor and bright summer pieces and swap them out for muted fall staples.

However, embracing autumn doesn’t mean you need to put a pumpkin in every room or abandon your personal style. Instead, opt for a few timeless pieces you’ll enjoy using year after year. From fall garlands to throw blankets, there are numerous ways to embrace autumn by sprucing up your home. Here are some fresh fall home decor pieces you didn’t know you needed.

How to decorate your home for fall

Choose a color scheme

Before going wild at your favorite department store and choosing pieces that don’t match, decide on a color scheme. From sage green to rust orange, there are a variety of color palettes that will help your home embrace autumn. When choosing pieces in your color scheme, opt for fewer large pieces and more accent pieces. For example, instead of replacing all the living room furniture to match your colors, choose a single accent chair, rug or entryway cabinet as a statement piece. Most of your color should come from smaller elements, such as throw blankets, candles, faux pumpkins or towels.

Stay away from trends

New trends come around every year and go out of style just as quickly. So instead of investing in trendy pieces that won’t be buzzy the following year, stick to fresh, timeless pieces that will last forever. Decorate with colors and styles you love, whether trendy or not.

Engage all the senses

Whether you decorate every room in your fall color scheme or prefer a few well-placed pieces, engaging all the senses will make your house feel like fall. For example, an essential oil diffuser with cinnamon bark oil will smell like autumn. Also, try to incorporate varying textures that engage the eyes and feel good to touch, such as velvet pillows or crocheted blankets.

Best fall home decor pieces for autumn

Kitchen and dining

Food Network Broken Stripe Fall Kitchen Towel 2-Pack

With a variety of warm fall hues such as blue, green and red, this two-pack of kitchen towels is a fun way to add color to your home while embracing the season. They’re sustainably sourced using responsible methods or materials and are certified nontoxic. Plus, they’re convenient to clean in the washing machine. Sold by Kohl’s

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven 6-Quart

While a Dutch oven isn’t traditionally considered home decor, it will blend perfectly with the kitchen or table decor at Thanksgiving or any fall get-together. This six-quart cast-iron Dutch oven is the ideal size for a large family meal, and it’s a durable piece that will last for years. Sold by Amazon

Solino Home Linen Fall Table Runner

From moss green to pumpkin orange, this table runner comes in a variety of colors to suit every style. It’s made of 100 percent pure European linen with an intricate hemstitched border. However, it’s still easy to care for by putting it in the washing machine and ironing it if needed. Sold by Amazon

Living area

G Lake Orange Plaid Throw Blanket

Cuddling underneath a cozy blanket is the best part of fall. This one features an elegant lattice pattern in fall hues with fringe around the exterior. Since it’s made of 100% acrylic fabric, this blanket is not only durable and lightweight but also keeps guests comfortable and warm. Sold by Amazon

4th Emotion Fall Decor Pillow Covers

Instead of getting new pillows every season that take up too much space in storage, opt for pillow covers. This set of four pillow covers come in several sizes from 12 to 20 inches and in gray or orange. The hidden zipper closure makes them elegant and straightforward to put on, and they’re machine-washable to take care of spills quickly. Sold by Amazon

Lorenzen Candle Co Pumpkin Spice Latte Reed Diffuser

Skip the candles this year and opt for this trendy diffuser. Not only is it the ideal style for fall, but it also smells like everyone’s favorite pumpkin spice latte. It’s handmade in the USA using amber-colored round bottles and naturally harvested rattan reeds. As a bonus, all products are vegan, dye-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. Sold by Amazon

Oriental Cherry Tiered Tray Decor

This fall decor set is one of the most versatile pieces to own. For instance, the wooden books and pumpkin truck come apart so they can be used together or in a separate place, and the books feature a unique set of words on each side. Plus, the lettering is made from a permanent vinyl that will last a long time. Sold by Amazon

Best Toy Home 12-piece Assorted Faux Foam Pumpkins

It wouldn’t be autumn without pumpkin decor. However, these pumpkins come in several colors, such as bronze or dark blue, to give a fresh take on the usual autumn decorations. This set includes 12 foam pumpkins in three sizes that can be used in the kitchen, living room or bedroom. Sold by Amazon

Bedroom and bathroom

Modern Threads Amrapur Overseas 6-piece Cotton Towel Set

When decorating for fall, don’t forget to spruce up the bathroom. This towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and washcloths that have a fresh leaf design to embrace autumn. Also, the towels are made of 500 GSM combed cotton that is both durable and soft. Sold by Amazon

Levtex Home Camden Quilt Set

Whether you’re expecting guests over the holidays or want to add a fresh touch to the main bedrooms, this quilt set is ideal for fall. From taupe to black to red, this set comes in several autumn colors in a classic reversible buffalo plaid design. The set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams. Sold by Kohl’s

Grace Life Set Of 12 Pinecone Shower Curtain Hooks

These pinecone shower curtain hooks are the ideal way to add a small touch of fall to the bathroom. Thanks to the free gliding action, there’s never any snagging. Plus, these stainless steel chrome-plated hooks are anti-rust and resistant to bacterial colonization. Sold by Amazon

Outdoor

Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug

Make a great first impression with this classic buffalo plaid outdoor rug that’s designed to absorb water and is resistant to outdoor elements. Use it on its own or underneath a doormat for a fresh touch. It also comes in several fall colors, including red, orange, black and gray. Sold by Amazon

Artoid Mode Pumpkin Welcome Doormat

In addition to its adorable design, this doormat is fade resistant in the sun, stain-resistant and effortless to clean with a hose and soap. To keep guests safe, it features a recycled rubber backing that’s no-slip and low-profile to reduce the chances of slips and tripping. Sold by Amazon

Fake Flowers Front Door Wooden Door Wreath Hanging Sign

Everyone sees the front door when visiting, so be sure to add a fresh fall touch. This hanging sign is modern and veers away from the traditional flower wreath. It’s made of high-quality wood material and is 3D carved with vivid colors. Plus, the realistic-looking flowers are fake and low maintenance. Sold by Amazon

