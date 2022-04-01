Which sage green throw pillows are best?

Sage green is a timeless color that combines the appeal of the outdoors with the modern aesthetic many people love. If you’re interested in decorating a room, whether it’s the living room or a study, a couple of sage green throw pillows will help tie the space together. The Home Brilliant Decorative Farmhouse Rustic Burlap Linen Cushion Cover, for example, is stylish, comfortable and practical to have around.

What to know before you buy a sage green throw pillow

Design and theme

The key difference between a throw pillow and the pillows that go on your bed is the fact that most throw pillows are meant for decor. Because of this, even if they come in a solid color, they’ll typically have certain design themes such as tassels or decorative text on them.

People often add throw pillows to a couch or bed to match a specific aesthetic in the room or home. With interior design, it’s generally best to stick with a semi-strict color palette of two or three slightly different colors. That way, you can create a complete theme for the room. Sage green pillows have a soothing effect and look best when paired with other natural or neutral colors such as different shades of gray, browns or tans.

Inserts

As with bed pillows, throw pillows also have inserts, which are basically the pillows that go inside the throw pillow covers. These inserts, when purchased separately from the cover, are either packaged individually or come in a set of two to four. Sets are especially useful if you have several throw pillows that are all the same size and shape.

When you order online, the inserts will typically be vacuumed sealed for easier shipping. Once they arrive, you’ll need to remove them from the packaging and let them inflate before you can use them or put them in a cover. Typically, it only takes a few minutes for an insert to fully regain its intended shape.

Some throw pillows come with the insert and cover, but it’s a good idea to check the product label before purchase so you know what to expect. When buying inserts separately, make sure they match the dimensions of the cover.

Cover

Some throw pillows do not have a separate cover and insert. However, if you’re getting one that does, there’s a good chance the insert will be basic and white, while the cover will have the designs and colors you want. Similar to other pillow covers, those meant for throw pillows exist in virtually any color imaginable, including sage green, red, black and more.

Shade

There isn’t only one shade of sage green. Throw pillows of this color could lean more towards a yellow-green or they might boast a deeper green or grayish-green aesthetic. Those with more of a greenish or yellowish hue invoke a more nature-inspired feeling, while those with a gray tone are cooler and more neutral.

What to look for in a quality sage green throw pillow

Material

Both the cover and the insert can consist of different materials that contribute to the overall texture, design and durability of the throw pillow. Traditionally, inserts are constructed with down or other fibers such as fiberfill or cotton that provide insulation and make them softer and fluffier. However, some inserts are made with foam or polyester. Another option is microfiber polyester, which is ideal for those who have allergies.

For the outer cover, you can often find wool, faux leather, cotton, velvet and blends of fabrics. Some luxury throw pillows consist of satin instead. Each material offers a different degree of softness. Certain materials, such as wool and cotton, are also warm and durable, whereas satin and velvet are smooth, but not as insulated.

Shape and size

Sage green throw pillows are usually square or rectangular. However, it’s not uncommon to find throw pillows in other shapes, including circles.

In terms of dimensions, throw pillows usually follow standard sizing conventions. Most are either 18 by 18 inches or 20 by 20 inches in size. However, larger options such as 22 by 22 inches or 24 by 24 inches are also available.

When choosing the size, take into account the available surface area. If, for instance, you want the throw pillow to go on a small armchair, you’ll probably want a smaller size. On the other hand, if you want it to decorate a large sofa, you can get away with a bigger pillow.

Texture

Depending on the material used, sage green throw pillows will have a specific texture. Those that have more elaborate designs will usually be more textured as you’ll be able to feel each and every groove and stitch. Some throw pillows will have one texture on the front and another on the back, making them reversible.

Other features

Oftentimes, throw pillows come with other design features such as ribbons or buttons. These affect the overall appearance and texture of the pillow.

How much you can expect to spend on a sage green throw pillow

A single throw pillow will usually cost $10-$30. However, if you want to get a set, expect to spend $30-$50.

Sage green throw pillow FAQ

What are some accessories that go well with sage green throw pillows?

A. Other accessories include throw blankets for the sofa or daybed. Or, if you’re using the throw pillows as part of your bedspread, choose matching sheets or ones in a complementary color such as white or gray. If you want something bolder, add in a bright blue and yellow blanket or sheets. You can also get wooden tables and chairs, as well as some plants with saturated green leaves to really make the sage green stand out.

How do I decorate a couch with a throw pillow?

A. The best way to decorate your furniture with throw pillows is to place the pillows on either end between the back cushion and the armrest. If you have multiple throw pillows, you can layer them on top of one another. If you’re putting pillows on both ends of the couch, you should have a matching number of pillows on each side.

What’s the best sage green throw pillow to buy?

Top sage green throw pillow

Home Brilliant Decorative Farmhouse Rustic Burlap Linen Cushion Cover

What you need to know: This neutral sage green pillow is made of linen and dons three charming buttons to complement your farmhouse decor.

What you’ll love: The throw pillow comes in two sizes and consists of a high-quality linen blend. The zipper is conveniently hidden for appeal, and the fabric is shrink-resistant for easy washing.

What you should consider: Some reports of the zipper not functioning correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sage green throw pillow for the money

Sykting Sage Green Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

What you need to know: With three sizes to choose from and a soft, fuzzy corduroy texture, these sage green covers are durable and have a pleasant striped pattern.

What you’ll love: This set comes with two throw pillow covers, which are machine washable. They have a pom pom fringe and look great indoors and outdoors.

What you should consider: There are no inserts included, so you’ll need to get those separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sage Green Hand Loom Woven Chunky Loops Natural Cotton Hand Dyed Pillow Cover

What you need to know: This handmade, sage green throw pillow cover looks great as part of any classic decor.

What you’ll love: Both sides are constructed from 100% cotton. The covers feature a back zipper where you can easily place your own insert. The front has loops throughout, giving the cover added texture and design elements.

What you should consider: The color is a little different in person than it appears online.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

