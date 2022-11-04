The Shark Genius steam mop heats up quickly, taking under a minute for most settings, so you don’t have to wait to start cleaning.

Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop system review

Cleaning stubborn dirt from hard floors can be a challenge, requiring serious scrubbing or the use of harsh cleaning products. The Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop uses a blast of steam to easily remove dirt and sanitize floors without cleaning solutions that can be bad for the environment.

Shark claims this product offers smarter cleaning and that it uses a powerful burst of steam to loosen even tough, stuck-on messes quickly and effortlessly. We wanted to test these claims and dish the dirt on the Shark S5003 Genius Steam Pocket Mop. To do so, we thoroughly tested it out and this is what we learned.

Testing the Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop

At BestReviews, we have a collection of product testers who try out items in their own homes. This gives us a clearer picture of how products really work in the real world, rather than in a lab environment.

For this article, our tester used the mop for a couple of weeks. They had experience using Shark vacuum cleaners, so they knew what to expect from the brand. They have a German shepherd who routinely tracks mud into the home, so we can see how this mop responds to a heavy workload.

What is the Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop?

The Shark S5003 is a steam mop designed to clean hard floors, including tile, vinyl and hardwood. It has steam blaster technology to loosen all kinds of dirt and a washable, reusable cleaning pad that grips onto dirt, lifting it from your floors.

Shark S5003 steam pocket mop price and where to buy

It has a list price of $129.99, but you can often find this mop for around $100-$110. It’s available on Amazon.

How to use the Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop

When you receive the Shark steam mop, it has a few pieces that need fitting together, but this takes just a couple of minutes. Once assembled, fill the water tank and plug it into an outlet. It takes around 30-60 seconds to heat up, then you simply maneuver it over your floors to clean. It has a no-touch operation, so you don’t even have to press anything or flip a switch to work it.

Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop benefits

Adjustable steam levels

You can switch between low, medium and high steam levels. The lowest level works well for hardwood and other types of flooring that are more easily damaged by high temperatures. The higher settings offer greater cleaning power for floors that can take it.

Continuous release of steam

This mop provides a reliable, continuous burst of steam. Even with continued use, it remains reliable and doesn’t become less effective over time.

Maneuverable

The flexible swivel head and slim design make this mop extremely easy to maneuver. We had no problems moving around furniture or other obstacles.

Lightweight

We loved how lightweight this mop is. It was no trouble to lift or carry upstairs. This makes it suitable for almost anyone, even those who struggle with heavy appliances.

Easy to fill

The water tank is easy to fill using the filling flask provided or a measuring cup. Our flask came cracked, so we used the latter, but even then, filling it without spilling was no problem.

Long power cord

The power cord measures over 20 feet long, so you can clean most rooms without having to replug the cord. We found this extremely convenient and it made cleaning go faster.

Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop drawbacks

No power button

The touch-free operation means there’s no power button. The mop simply emits steam continuously. We found this somewhat inconvenient because it means unplugging it from the outlet when you want a cleaning break. It also doesnâ€™t stand up on its own.

One-sided cloth

We would have preferred it if you could flip the cleaning cloth and use the other side, but this isn’t possible. As such, you need to launder it more regularly.

Should you get the Shark S5003 Genius steam pocket mop?

If you’re looking for a high-quality, reliable steam mop to clean your floors, the Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop is a solid choice. As Shark claims, it quickly and easily loosens dirt on floors, making cleaning a breeze.

However, unlike some similar alternatives, it doesn’t have a handheld mode or come with attachments to let you clean other areas of your home. So, if you want a steam mop that doubles as a handheld steam cleaner, you may want to look for another option.

