What is the best prenatal vitamin with DHA?

As an expectant mother, one of the best starts you can give your growing baby is taking a prenatal vitamin daily that contains key nutrients such as DHA. Also known as docosahexaenoic acid, DHA is an essential fatty acid, important in the development of your baby’s eyes and brain.

For the best results, DHA should be combined with other essential prenatal vitamins and minerals. If you’re looking for a supplement that contains these key prenatal nutrients, the One A Day Prenatal 1 Multivitamin is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a prenatal vitamin with DHA

Liquid softgels vs. Gummies

Most prenatal vitamins with DHA come either as liquid softgels or gummies. While softgels are tasteless, odorless, and easy to swallow, gummies are usually soft, sweet, and taste like a treat. Liquid softgels have a gelatin-based shell surrounding a liquid filling, a makeup that is similar to gummies since most of them are also made of gelatin. However, gummies often contain sugar or sugar substitutes, which can cause problems in people sensitive to these ingredients.

Overall, choosing the right one depends on which lets you consistently adhere to your daily medication regimen. Discuss prenatal vitamin options with your doctor to know which is best for you.

Dosage

Taking the DHA you need in the right dosage is important because it is an omega-3 fatty acid that plays a key role in the development of the skin, eyes and brain. DHA is not only useful to your growing baby, it’s also good for mothers. Though more research is needed, Harvard Medical School says it may help boost moods from late pregnancy through the early postpartum period.

If you want to buy a prenatal vitamin with DHA, you should also take note of the recommended daily dose in pregnancy, which is at least 200 milligrams. Most prenatal vitamins with DHA contain this amount in each serving, but always check the product label to be sure.

Certifications

When buying prenatal vitamins with DHA, look for third-party labels that indicate the product has been tested and certified to contain the ingredients stated on the package. For instance, if the supplement doesn’t contain genetically modified organisms or is gluten-free, you will find labels such as “Non-GMO Project” and “Certified Gluten-Free” on the package.

Another label may include a GMP seal on the package, indicating that the product has been manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice facility.

What to look for in a quality prenatal vitamin with DHA

Taste

If your prenatal vitamins taste bad, you may not take them as consistently as you should. This can cause you to fall short on key nutrients important for your pregnancy.

If you have trouble swallowing your prenatal vitamins, look for ones that come in chewable forms or gummies, making them easier to take. However, a drawback of taking these types is that they may leave residue on your teeth, causing dental problems. To avoid this, brush your teeth after taking them.

Special diet

If you follow a specific diet or have food intolerances and allergies, make sure your prenatal vitamins are compatible with your pregnancy diet. Always look for labels that align with your dietary restrictions. For instance, there are a number of vegan-friendly prenatal vitamins with DHA. Gluten-free options are also available, as well as some that don’t contain corn starch.

Side effects

When you take a prenatal vitamin containing DHA, you may experience some side effects, such as bad breath, heartburn and nausea. These are especially common if the DHA comes in the form of fish oil, which can also leave a fishy aftertaste.

How much you can expect to spend on prenatal vitamins with DHA

A bottle of prenatal vitamins with DHA usually costs $10-$50. You should also consider the serving size when assessing the cost.

Prenatal vitamins with DHA FAQ

How long should I take prenatal vitamins?

A. Once you start trying to conceive, you can begin taking prenatal vitamins. Be sure your supplement contains folic acid, as it can lower your baby’s chances of having serious birth defects.

Are there supplements to avoid during pregnancy?

A. Most vitamins and minerals can help with your baby’s growth and development, but you should avoid taking some vitamins in high doses. Always check with your doctor about the proper dosage for you.

What’s the best prenatal vitamin with DHA to buy?

Top prenatal vitamins with DHA

One A Day Women’s Prenatal 1 Multivitamin

What you need to know: These multivitamins are designed to provide complete nutritional support, from pre-pregnancy hrough your postpartum period.

What you’ll love: They contain all of the daily recommended values of folic acid and DHA you need during your pregnancy. They’re also gluten-free and don’t contain artificial flavors or sweeteners.

What you should consider: They have a fishy smell, which might be nauseating to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top prenatal vitamins with DHA for the money

Enfamom Prenatal Multivitamins

What you need to know: These liquid softgels are made by a top brand and include essential vitamins and nutrients, plus DHA.

What you’ll love: They contain 100% of the recommended value of over 10 vitamins and nutrients. They’re easy to swallow, and are made without sugar, gluten or artificial sweeteners, dyes and flavors.

What you should consider: If you don’t swallow them quickly, they have an unpleasant fish-like flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rainbow Light Prenatal Daily Duo

What you need to know: These contain optimal levels of the essential prenatal nutrients your body needs.

What you’ll love: Made with gluten- and dairy-free ingredients, they also include non-constipating iron, which makes them easy to take while combating fatigue and anemia. The dual-pack includes a prenatal multivitamin with all the recommended value of 18 vitamins and nutrients, and prenatal DHA.

What you should consider: Though dairy-free, they are not vegan-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

