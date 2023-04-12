Tablets are a great way to remain productive if you don’t have a laptop and your mobile phone’s screen is too small. A few years ago, a tablet was primarily operated by tapping the screen. But as technology advanced and compatible peripherals emerged, it’s now easy to connect a wireless keyboard and mouse. This lets you turn your tablet into a laptop that has the same basic functions while being much lighter.

However, a tablet doesn’t have the upgrading capabilities of a laptop and storage will become a problem. It’s critical that you know what storage requirements you have, but for most people, 32 gigabytes is the sweet spot.

Storage configurations

Mobile apps are usually only a few megabytes, though some are as large as a few hundred megabytes. This isn’t usually a problem, especially if you use your tablet with productivity applications. However, the space fills up faster when downloading games or transferring large files such as photos or creating digital art.

There are tablets with large-capacity memory, such as 64 or 256GB, but the price increases exponentially. Adding a few hundred dollars more to the price tag is sometimes not worth it, as it won’t change the tablet’s other internal components or functions.

To keep your tablet’s cost affordable, it’s often better to look for one that can accommodate an external hard drive. This way, you can get a powerful tablet with a low storage capacity rather than forking out more money for an average tablet with a large memory.

Consider the operating system

It’s important to consider what you’ll be using your tablet for the most, as this can influence which operating system is the best for your purposes. The most common tablet operating system is Google’s Android. Through the Google Play Store, you have access to around 2.7 million apps spanning a plethora of categories, from productivity and home automation to mobile games and entertainment.

However, many of the most popular drawing or creative-content applications aren’t available on Android. For those, you’ll have to turn to Apple’s iPad. While there are fewer apps available for Apple devices, the drawing app ProCreate, for example, is only available for the iPad.

But with that said, Apple’s tablets, such as the iPad Air and the iPad Pro, are more expensive than most Android gadgets. That’s because Apple uses internal components that cost more to manufacture or develop. Android tablet makers, meanwhile, use readily available and mass-produced components.

Best affordable tablets with 32 GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4

This 10.4-inch Android tablet has an ultra-widescreen display with a built-in landscape-oriented camera. In addition to the 32GB of storage, it has an enhanced quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos surround sound and includes two months of free YouTube Premium and six months of free Spotify Premium. It has one USB 2.0 port.

Apple iPad 9.7-Inch with Wi-Fi

Apple’s iPad is one of the most popular tablets with creative workers. This one has a 9.7-inch Retina Display with wide color and True Tone capabilities. The tablet uses Apple’s A9 third-generation chip with 64-bit architecture, making it lightning fast. In addition to the 32GB of storage, it has a 1.2-megapixel FaceTime HD camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera and 32GB of RAM.

Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet

With 32GB of storage, a quad-core 2-gigahertz processor and 2GB of RAM, this 8-inch tablet is perfect for general productivity tasks. It has a full metal back cover, and the thin bezel only takes up 18% of the display. It has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi module, a front and rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts the whole day.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon’s Fire tablet is an excellent choice for watching online content, browsing the internet and staying in touch with friends. The 32GB of storage is assisted by the powerful octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, and it has a 10-inch 1080p display. Using a compatible SD card, you can increase the storage up to 1 terabyte. The battery lasts for 12 hours, and you download applications through Amazon’s app store.

Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-Inch

This 10.5-inch tablet runs on Google’s Android operating system and is powered by an ARM processor and 32GB of RAM. It has a 5-megapixel rear camera, 32GB of storage that can be expanded to 128GB and one USB 2.0 port. You also get two months of access to YouTube Premium and, as a bonus, access to Samsung TV Plus and 160 TV channels.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

If you’re looking for a 32GB tablet for your kids, this is an excellent choice. It has an 8-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, and the storage is expandable to 1TB. It uses a faster Hexa-core processor than previous models, and the battery lasts about 13 hours. It comes with one year of access to Amazon Kids+ and a kid-proof case to keep it safe.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

This refurbished tablet has a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 32GB of storage, and a quad-core processor for resource-intensive tasks. It has powerful quad speakers tuned by AKG and comes with the pressure-responsive S Pen. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera, and the battery lasts over 10 hours.

Apple iPad 6th Generation Wi-Fi + Cellular

This refurbished Apple tablet has a 9.7-inch Multi-Touch Retina display, uses the Apple A10 processor and has 32GB of storage.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

In addition to the 32GB of storage, this has a 10.3-inch FHD display, an octa-core processor and two cameras.

