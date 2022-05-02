Which gaming headset brand is best, Bose or Razer?

Whether you’re an avid gamer or like to dabble, having a reliable gaming headset is essential. Two of the best brands when it comes to gaming equipment and technology are Bose and Razer.

Both offer different headsets, including those designed specifically for gaming with clear audio and a powerful mic. Razer is known for its wide range of gaming devices, ranging from computer mice to keyboards, while Bose is mainly recognized for its headsets, stereos and cutting-edge audio technology.

Razer gaming headsets

Founded in 2005, Razer has consistently designed, produced and distributed high-quality accessories for avid gamers. Among other things, its offerings include gaming mice, such as the Razer Naga and the Razer Deathadder, gaming desktops and laptops.

Many of Razer’s gadgets, including their gaming headsets, come with software support. The headsets also usually come with microphones that are suitable for all types of communication, such as sound recording, speech and game streaming. Most of them also have crisp, static-free spatial audio that is essential for gamers to play competitively.

As with its other gadgets, most Razer gaming headsets lean heavily on the gamer aesthetic. But they also have unparalleled build quality and cutting-edge specifications. On average, a headset costs $100-$200.

Razer gaming headset pros

Great audio quality that’s perfect for streaming, competitive gaming and heavily sound-based games

that’s perfect for streaming, competitive gaming and heavily sound-based games Haptic feedback with Razer HyperSense to let the wearer feel what’s happening in the game for a more realistic experience

with Razer HyperSense to let the wearer feel what’s happening in the game for a more realistic experience Noise-cancelling in some models

in some models Strong bass for more powerful game audio

Razer gaming headset cons

Insufficient padding in some headsets, which can make them uncomfortable for gaming sessions that last for multiple hours

in some headsets, which can make them uncomfortable for gaming sessions that last for multiple hours Short battery life in wireless devices

in wireless devices Less durable than other brands such as Bose due to certain parts consisting of plastic

than other brands such as Bose due to certain parts consisting of plastic Static sometimes comes through in the audio, especially in more basic headsets

sometimes comes through in the audio, especially in more basic headsets Software that isn’t the most user-friendly

Best Razor gaming headsets

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

This wireless headset is lightweight and comfortable enough for long gaming sessions. It has Hypersense Haptic that gives the user 360-degree ambient feedback and enhances their perception of different sounds in-game. It also comes with a retractable microphone. The earpieces have soft cushions with cooling gel for added comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Razer Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense Wireless Gaming Headset With Haptic Technology

This headset is available in three styles and can be bundled with a gaming mouse or mouse pad. It comes with Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, which results in a great spatial audio experience. The microphone is adjustable and the ear cups are removable.

Sold by Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2

This wired gaming headset comes in two colors: all black with a green cord and white with a Rainbow Six Siege design. Both options come with Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers that give the headset crisp sound and audio. It also has passive noise cancellation and spatial audio, and the ear cups are cushioned for optimal comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

This classic wired Razer headset is an earlier version of its well-known Kraken line. Available in five colors, including green, white and pink, it’s lightweight and durable. It can be bundled with a chroma stand or purchased with cat ears. It has 7.1 surround sound and a retractable microphone, making it a great all-around classic choice for gamers.

Sold by Amazon

Bose gaming headsets

Founded in 1964, Bose is best known for its home speakers, audio systems and professional audio products. Many of its headphones come with noise-cancelling properties that make them perfect for nearly any situation, from gaming to listening to music in a noisy area to riding in a helicopter. The company is also recognized for its exceptional audio, particularly in its speakers.

Originally, Bose technology was most prominent in vehicles. Now, the brand also designs and manufactures equipment for gamers, such as earbuds, portable spark speakers and headsets. The brand’s first video game headset came with the release of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headset.

Most Bose headphones, as well as their main gaming headset, cost $200-$400.

Bose gaming headset pros

Maximum comfort due to their design, padding and overall quality

due to their design, padding and overall quality Set up is easy and very user-friendly

is easy and very user-friendly Excellent music and sound quality

and sound quality Noise cancelation is top-of-the-line and can block out nearly all unwanted sounds effectively

Bose gaming headset cons

Surround sound is decent but isn’t as good as more established gaming brands

is decent but isn’t as good as more established gaming brands Limited gaming devices since Bose primarily focuses on other audio technology and equipment

since Bose primarily focuses on other audio technology and equipment Lower-quality microphone in most headsets

in most headsets Wireless devices often cause a delay when playing more intensive video games

Best Bose gaming headsets

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset

As Bose’s primary gaming headset, this wired device is comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions without putting unnecessary pressure on the ears or head. It also comes with top-notch noise-cancelling, which can make gaming feel more immersive. The boom microphone is adjustable. Plus, the headset comes with a compatible controller that makes gaming on the computer convenient.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Available in both wired and wireless forms, this headset comes with Bose’s trademarked noise cancelation. They’re available in black or white. Although not specifically designed for gaming, they have excellent sound quality that makes them good for most gamers. The microphone is built-in and requires Bluetooth to function.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Razer gaming headset or a Bose gaming headset?

When it comes to choosing between Razer and Bose, there are a couple of things to consider. First, Razer has many gaming headsets and other equipment designed specifically for avid and casual gamers alike. It’s also a more recognizable gamer brand, though its offerings do have some core issues.

Bose, meanwhile, primarily focuses on noise cancelation, making it ideal for those who want a more immersive experience but don’t need to record or communicate as much using the built-in microphone. For this reason, this is a good brand if you’re a more casual gamer or have a passion for music.

