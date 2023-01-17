MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced City School District and Merced Police Department are inviting parents and their kids to the parent education nights starting this Thursday.

Thursday, January 19

Hoover Middle School

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Schools invited: Givens, Muir, Wright, Stowell

Thursday, January 26

Rivera Middle School

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Schools invited: Rivera Elementary, Franklin, Stefani

Thursday, February 2

Tenaya Middle School

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Schools invited: Gracey, Fremont, Sheehy, Reyes

Thursday, February 9

Cruickshank Middle School

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Schools invited: Burbank, Chenoweth, Peterson

During these sessions, law enforcement officials will teach parents information about gang awareness, vaping, drugs, and social media as well as human trafficking.

The goal is to create awareness on these topics and how they can affect families based on age and risk factors, neighborhood trends, associated outcomes, what to look for and positive interventions, and how to proceed if a parent suspects their child is involved in gang activity.

The sessions will have childcare and translation available and those who participate can enter a raffle to win a Nintendo Switch.

For more information call (209) 385-6647.