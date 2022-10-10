FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California table grape growers are offering three types of scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the table grape-growing regions of the state.
There are two types of scholarships offered for field workers and their families. The first is a $14,500 scholarship for graduating seniors who will attend two years of a community college and transfer to a California university or college.
The second type of scholarship is a $25,000 scholarship for graduating seniors who will attend a four-year California university or college.
The third type is a $25,000 scholarship offered to graduating seniors who will attend a four-year California university or college and are interested in studying agriculture and building a career in the table grape industry.
Three of each scholarship type are available. The deadline to apply for all scholarships is Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit their website.