One hundred us dollar banknote close-up over a bunch of green unripe grapes in a vineyard.Money and growing grapes on farms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California table grape growers are offering three types of scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the table grape-growing regions of the state.

There are two types of scholarships offered for field workers and their families. The first is a $14,500 scholarship for graduating seniors who will attend two years of a community college and transfer to a California university or college.

The second type of scholarship is a $25,000 scholarship for graduating seniors who will attend a four-year California university or college.

The third type is a $25,000 scholarship offered to graduating seniors who will attend a four-year California university or college and are interested in studying agriculture and building a career in the table grape industry.

Three of each scholarship type are available. The deadline to apply for all scholarships is Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit their website.