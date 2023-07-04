Written by Kevin Luna

Our top outdoor product picks

Summer is in full effect, so it’s time to put away your winter gear and get ready for some fun in the sun. Being outdoors is the best way to take advantage of the warm weather, and you can do things with your family, such as camping, hiking, kayaking and rafting.

Whether you want a bike trailer for taking your kids on your cycling routes or a sleeping bag for camping out underneath the stars, our expert testers have reviewed the best products you need to be prepared before heading outdoors this summer.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

The goal of the BestReviews Testing Lab is to wade through all the marketing hype and see how well products perform in real-world situations. To meet this aim, the Testing Lab consists of regular consumers on the hunt for products that enhance their lives. This means we consider items the same way shoppers do, focusing on factors like how easy they are to use, how effective they are and other features that distinguish them from similar products.

The Testing Lab is also committed to employing green testing practices and giving back to the community. As a result, we donate lightly used products from the testing process to organizations like Lighthouse Community Public Schools, an organization local to our main testing operation that educates students in grades K-12. We’ve recently contributed products like the Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker, a Kindle Paperwhite and the “National Geographic Pocket Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians of North America” to support students and educators.

Best outdoor products

Burley Bee 2-Seat Bike Trailer

This bike trailer was popular in our testing lab because of its high-quality build and versatility. It can carry one or two kids, assembly takes less than 15 minutes and the material is strong enough to withstand small debris. It’s reflective for increased visibility in low-light environments and has tinted side windows.

Deuter Kid Comfort Child Carrier

If you’re bringing your child along on outdoor adventures, carrying them the old-fashioned way can be exhausting and limiting. This child carrier can be handy, as it has plenty of storage space and a comfortable feel. Also, our testing team didn’t report any discomfort from the child, and the canopy provides sun protection.

On-Cloud Youth Sneakers

Those looking for durable and lightweight shoes for their active kids won’t be disappointed with these sneakers. Our testing lab recommends them for long-distance running, and the flexible construction is excellent, making it a genuine slip-on shoe. Also, it has elastic laces for additional security.

Coleman Kids Sleeping Bag

Those who enjoy camping out underneath the stars will want a comfortable sleeping bag for their children. This bag is suitable for temperatures as low as 50 degrees and glows in the dark. Our testers appreciate its easy-slide zipper, interior pocket for keeping valuables and quick-roll-up system.

