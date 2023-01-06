Which turmeric skin care product is best?

People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.

If you’re looking to add a new skin care product to your daily regimen, you may want to consider something with turmeric in it. For example, this Minimo Bath & Body Glow Turmeric Brightening Facial Scrub is a crowd-pleaser due to its benefits to skin health.

What to know before you buy a turmeric skin care product

Purpose

As a topical skin care product, turmeric serves many purposes. In a high-quality skin care product, and with other natural ingredients and vitamins, turmeric can reduce dark spots, reduce acne, even out skin tone, soothe inflammation, hydrate skin, smooth skin, brighten dull skin, reduce the signs of aging, exfoliate, help heal blemishes, help reverse the effects of sun damage, restore the skin’s natural barrier and reduce redness.

Most of the benefits come from the chemical compound found in turmeric, curcumin. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties that appear to help in other ways as well when applied topically or ingested.

Oral vs. topical

Turmeric comes in many forms, and it can be either topical or oral. The potential health benefits largely depend on how a person uses turmeric.

As a skin care product, turmeric comes in the following forms: hydrating face masks, gel face masks, exfoliating creams, lotions and other moisturizing creams, toners, oils, mists, serums, scrubs and toners. Some products are designed for spot treatments or reducing pore size, while others are meant for overall toning, glow or hydration. There are also turmeric powders that, when combined with water, become a facial scrub. Oral: Turmeric supplements, provided they have a highly concentrated amount of curcumin, can have many benefits. Taking turmeric orally may help prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, reduce the risk of cancer and boost heart health. It’s also used for digestive issues, fatigue, joint pain and swelling. As a pill or powder, turmeric may also help improve skin health thanks to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. For best results, choose a turmeric product that suits your preference and meets your skin care needs.

Possible side effects

Turmeric skin care products usually have minimal or no side effects. However, some side effects include breakouts, especially for those with oily, acne-prone skin, or staining or lightening of the skin

Ingesting high amounts of turmeric may have additional side effects, such as nausea, dizziness or an elevated heart rate. If any of these occur, stop taking turmeric, and the effects should disappear on their own.

The curcumin in turmeric may also cause a hormonal imbalance in some people because it mimics estrogen. This is rare, however. Topical application does not appear to have any of these effects.

What to look for in a quality turmeric skin care product

Chemical ingredients

High-quality turmeric skin care products should not contain harmful chemicals, artificial dyes or fragrances. Some products may have parabens, sulfates and other chemicals. If you are sensitive to any of these, make sure you get a product that doesn’t use them.

Other skin care ingredients

Although turmeric is helpful in many ways, the best skin care products have formulas that infuse turmeric with other natural or vegan ingredients. Popular ingredients include essential oils, manuka honey, vitamin E, vitamin C, shea butter, matcha tea and ginseng.

Many of these ingredients help hydrate the skin, heal blemishes or scars, even out skin tone and more. Try to avoid skin care products that use synthetic ingredients, as these may cause skin problems.

Skin type

Turmeric skin care products are generally safe for all skin types. Some oil-based products may leave a greasy residue on oily or combination skin types. Check the recommended skin type before using a new product to make sure it will have the intended results.

Brand reputation

Whenever possible, choose a recognized name brand or one with many positive reviews. This will help ensure the product is legitimate and of high quality.

How much you can expect to spend on turmeric skin care products

Skin care products that use turmeric range from around $5-$15. Higher-end products can be upward of $70.

Turmeric skin care product FAQ

Which turmeric is best for skin?

A. Wild Kasturi turmeric is considered one of the best types of turmeric to use for health and beauty purposes. It has the same antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties as other types of turmeric. It’s also good for helping remove facial hair and acne scars.

Can I use turmeric on my face every day?

A. Many turmeric skin care products are designed for daily use. Some should be used twice a day, morning and night. Don’t leave the product on your skin overnight as it might stain.

What’s the best turmeric skin care product to buy?

Top turmeric skin care product

Minimo Bath & Body Glow Turmeric Brightening Facial Scrub

What you need to know: This face scrub exfoliates the skin, eliminates dark spots, lessens acne scars and soothes minor inflammation.

What you’ll love: Formulated with organic turmeric, chamomile, manuka honey and other natural ingredients, this scrub is gentle enough for all skin types. It leaves the skin feeling hydrated without leaving any oily residue, and it has a refreshing citrus-peach scent.

What you should consider: It may clog the pores or cause breakouts in those with oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top turmeric skin care product for the money

Medix 5.5 Vitamin C Cream with Turmeric

What you need to know: This face and body lotion uses turmeric, ginger, ginseng and vitamin E to protect, hydrate and strengthen the skin.

What you’ll love: Using an all-natural formula, this lotion is effective at reversing minor sun damage, lessening dark and age spots, reducing the signs of aging and brightening the skin. It’s hydrating and revitalizing, and there are no sulfates, parabens, dyes or drying alcohols in this lotion, making it safe for any skin type.

What you should consider: Though the scent is pleasant, it isn’t long-lasting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Advanced Clinicals Turmeric Oil

What you need to know: For those looking for a different type of skin care product, this turmeric oil has all the benefits of other products.

What you’ll love: Good for dry or sensitive skin, this turmeric-infused oil helps reduce surface blemishes and get rid of redness. It’s also effective at restoring the skin barrier and rehydrating the skin after bouts of acne and after taking certain medications. It has a nongreasy formula with all-natural ingredients like jojoba oil and curcumin as well as no parabens or mineral oils.

What you should consider: Since it’s an oil, it may be difficult to apply. It also can leave a minor sheen on the skin for a few minutes after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

