The top layer of the skin is 15% water. If it dips below 10%, the skin starts to become dry and flaky.

Which toners for dry skin are best?

People of all ages struggle with acne scars. Even if your skin is clear and healthy, there can be blemishes left from past breakouts that alter your complexion. This is even more true for those with dry skin. If your skin is dry and rough, redness and scarring will be more apparent.

Finding a toner that hydrates your face and gets rid of acne scars is one solution to your problems. When searching for toners for dry skin, consider looking into the ingredients and finding unscented products that contain humectants and emollients.

What to know before you buy toners for dry skin

Humectants and emollients

According to the Mayo Clinic, humectants and emollients are agents that draw water and moisture to the skin. Those who have dry skin should consider products with these ingredients, because they will improve the texture of skin and allow products to be absorbed more effectively.

Popular humectants include glycerin, urea, collagen and hyaluronic acid. Paired with common emollients such as castor oil, jojoba oil and argan oil, they work to leave skin feeling soft and hydrated. If you have extremely dry skin, look for a toner that contains lactic acid, as this will work to draw in moisture.

Ingredients

After you are aware of your skin type and the best formulas for your skin, make sure to check the ingredients. Those with dry skin should not only buy products with hydrating agents, but also those that soothe the skin. Watermelon seed oil and aloe vera are two popular soothing agents in toners for dry skin. Amino acids also serve to soothe any redness and irritation.

If you have dry skin, avoid toners containing alcohol. They will further dry the skin and strip it of natural oils.

Unscented

Though the idea of multiple essential oils in products sounds helpful and refreshing, this is not always the case. Certain essential oils will further dry the skin. For example, clary sage, rosemary and frankincense halt oil production and dry out skin. If your skin is already dry and irritated, consider a toner that is unscented or contains a minimal concentration of these oils.

How much you can expect to spend on toner for dry skin

They cost anywhere from $6-$40 depending on size, ingredients and brand. A witch hazel with no other skin-perfecting benefits runs $5-$15 while a toner from a popular brand with vitamins and other skin-soothing nutrients goes for $25-$40.

Tips for buying toner for dry skin

Use toner as the second step in your skin care routine. First, cleanse your face, then apply the toner before the serums and moisturizers. Some toners can be the last step before you put on makeup; check the product description for instructions.

First, cleanse your face, then apply the toner before the serums and moisturizers. Some toners can be the last step before you put on makeup; check the product description for instructions. Let your toner dry before moving onto the next step in your makeup routine.

before moving onto the next step in your makeup routine. Apply your toner to your neck and chest if those areas are also irritated.

Toner for dry skin FAQ

Are toner and astringent the same thing?

A. An astringent is a toner that absorbs excess oil. This is not a great choice for those with dry skin because not a lot of oil is being produced. Toner works to moisturize the skin and contains little to no alcohol, while an astringent contains alcohol and can strip the skin of moisture.

Do I need to use facial toner every day?

A. Use facial toner every other day instead of everyday. The purpose of a toner is to remove dirt and excess oil from the skin. If your skin is dry, you will see the same effects if you do not use the product every day, and there will be less chance of irritation.

6 best toners for dry skin

Simplified Skin Rose Water Mist Toner

Containing nothing but rose water, this gentle toner hydrates the skin without containing harsh chemicals that could be drying. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and also works as a hair perfume and makeup setting spray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Calming Toner

This toner hydrates dry, flaky skin and helps revitalize and moisturize. It works to fight wrinkles and calm redness while infusing skin with antioxidants to minimize the effects of free-radical damage and environmental stress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Toner

This facial toner gently removes residue on the skin without stripping it of nutrients. It helps refine the skin’s texture while hydrating, and is alcohol-free and safe for use on dry skin. It’s pH balanced and good for all skin types.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Versed Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution

This exfoliating toner is a powerful brightening treatment for uneven skin tone, dark spots and lingering post-breakout marks. It features a four-acid complex with natural skin brighteners that hydrate dry skin. It is gentle and offers visible tone and texture results.

Where to buy: Sold by Target

Tula Antioxidant Water Purifying Toner Face Mist

This works to purify and tone both over and under makeup. It provides protection against the damaging effects of pollution and blue light with antioxidants and contains multiple ingredients that soothe and hydrate the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Wild Oat Hydrating Toner

Using the soothing, hydrating power of oatmeal, this toner is an excellent choice for dry skin. It also contains hyaluronic acid, an effective humecant. It’s free from ethanol, artificial fragrance, colorants and other ingredients that can affect sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.