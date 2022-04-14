What are the 16 most popular liquid lipsticks at Sephora?

Between drinking your morning coffee, eating a sandwich at lunch and sipping from your water bottle all day, it’s nearly impossible to keep your lip color in place — unless you find a high-quality liquid lipstick.

Despite their thin formula, liquid lipsticks dry down to a nearly budge-proof finish that stays on your lips even when eating and drinking. Once dry, they won’t transfer to your clothing or anyone you might kiss. Not all liquid lipsticks are created equal, though, so you want to keep an eye out for formulas that last longer and feel more comfortable than others.

Are you looking for a top-notch liquid lipstick that looks and feels good? Here are the most popular formulas you can find at Sephora for smooth, beautiful lip color that lasts through the longest days.

16 most popular liquid lipsticks at Sephora

Most popular liquid lipsticks at Sephora for $20 and under

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-proof Lipstick

This liquid lipstick delivers rich pigmentation in a single swipe. It contains olive oil, vitamin A, vitamin E and essential fatty acids to help keep your lips hydrated, so it also feels extremely comfortable. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free too.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

A cult-favorite formula, this liquid lipstick provides full coverage and intense color that lasts for hours. Its rounded sponge applicator also makes application quick and easy. You can choose from 18 shades, ranging from soft nudes to bold reds — the shades can even be mixed together to create a custom color.

Kaja LOVE SWIPE Lightweight Cushiony Lip Mousse

With its velvety texture, this air-whipped liquid lipstick is a highly comfortable option that still lasts all day. It features cottonseed oil, raspberry seed oil and vitamin E to hydrate and nourish, but the formula feels weightless on the lips. It also comes in adorable heart-shaped packaging that you’ll love pulling out for touch-ups.

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick

This hydrating liquid lipstick glides over the lips for smooth, easy application. It has a lightweight feel and isn’t prone to caking. The formula is paraben- and phthalate-free too.

Sephora Collection Clean Liquid Lip Mousse

Boasting a clean formula, this affordable liquid lip offers highly pigmented color that doesn’t feather or bleed. It has a comfortable, lightweight feel and helps blur the look of lines. Best of all, it’s fragrance-free, making it an ideal option for sensitive skin.

Most popular liquid lipsticks at Sephora for $20-$30

Nars Air Matte Liquid Lipstick

With its classic matte finish, this lipstick offers the wear time you’d expect, but the unique formula has a soft, weightless feel that’s more comfortable than traditional liquid lipsticks. Its color has a diffused look too, providing an extremely flattering soft-focus effect.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lipstick

Despite its liquid formula, this lipstick feels more like a balm and has a slight sheen that works especially well for dry lips. The formula contains superfruits — including cranberry, blueberry and raspberry extracts — that give it an emollient, easy-to-apply texture. You can choose from 12 rich shades that work for most skin tones.

KVD Everlasting Longwear Liquid Lipstick

Thanks to high pigment formula, this vegan liquid lipstick has been a fan favorite for years. Its creamy formula glides on easily but sets quickly. It also contains moisturizers, such as vitamin E and sunflower seed wax, to prevent drying the lips. It’s available in 19 shades, including a bold purple and an intense black.

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Silky Lip Creme

This liquid lipstick offers a satin-matte finish, making it an excellent option if you aren’t a fan of dry matte formulas. It provides full coverage in a single coat and can last for hours. The formula also contains a cross-polymer blend that lets the lipstick move easily with the lips.

Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick

With a waterproof formula, this liquid lipstick lasts all day, even through drinking and eating. It contains a primer oil complex that keeps it from drying out your lips and reduces feathering, bleeding or caking. It’s available in more than 22 shades too.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick

This lipstick features vitamin E, avocado oil and hyaluronic filling spheres, so it never looks or feels dry on the lips. It still has a long-wearing matte finish, though, and can last for up to eight hours. It’s transfer-resistant too.

Most popular liquid lipsticks at Sephora for more than $30

Armani beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick

One of the best-selling liquid lipsticks in the U.S., this formula offers bold color and a velvety finish. It also provides hydration that lasts for hours, so it doesn’t feel dry or sticky on the lips. You can choose from over 36 flattering shades.

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick

If you’re tired of smudges on your clothing, this transfer-proof lipstick is a perfect option. It doesn’t settle in lip lines or bleed around the mouth and has an extremely comfortable, lightweight formula. It also lasts for up to 12 hours.

Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain

Unlike other liquid lipsticks with a matte finish, this formula offers a glossy look that’s comfortable and hydrating. It still provides full-coverage color, though, and lasts for up to 10 hours. Its diamond-shaped applicator allows for precise application too.

Hourglass Velvet Story Lip Cream

This lipstick has a whipped texture that feels weightless and soft on the lips. It helps blur the look of lines and contains vitamin E to condition and protect your lips. You can also get full color in a single swipe.

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe

Available in both matte and high-shine finishes, this liquid lipstick delivers rich, intense color. It contains daikon radish oil to help hydrate and cushion the lips for comfortable wear. The formula is also gluten-free.

