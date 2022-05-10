What are the top-rated R.E.M. Beauty products at Ulta Beauty?

From Rihanna to Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga, many celebrities have founded beauty lines with makeup and skin care products that help you feel red carpet-ready even without a team of professional makeup artists. Arianna Grande is the latest celebrity to dip her toe in the beauty game, and her R.E.M. Beauty line is all about helping you recreate her signature look at home.

The line isn’t as extensive as other celebrity beauty collections, but it contains most of the basics, including skin prep items, eyeshadow palettes, mascaras, eyeliners and lipsticks. In particular, it has all the products you need to create Arianna’s iconic cat-eye look.

Interested in trying some standout items from Arianna’s brand? Here are the best R.E.M. Beauty products you can find at Ulta Beauty if you want to give your makeup bag a celebrity-worthy refresh.

Best R.E.M. Beauty skin care products

R.E.M. Beauty Full Night’s Sleep Cooling Blurring Under-Eye Balm

This unique under-eye balm can soften fine lines and brighten dark circles. Its translucent blurring effect helps improve the look of your under-eyes and prepare the skin for makeup application. The formula is vegan, too.

R.E.M. Beauty Mist Thing Calming Face Mist

This lightweight, ultra-fine mist soothes stressed or irritated skin, so you’re ready to apply your makeup. It contains chamomile water to hydrate the skin and offers a natural lavender fragrance to calm your mood. You can also use it after makeup application to help it look less cakey or powdery.

R.E.M. Beauty Flourishing Lash and Brow-Boosting Serum

If you’re tired of sparse lashes and brows, this serum can help them look thicker and longer in as little as a month. It has biotin and tetrapeptide to prevent breakage and hair loss and is ophthalmologist-tested, so it won’t irritate your eyes.

Best R.E.M. eye products

R.E.M. Beauty Dream Lashes

If you want truly dramatic lashes, these falsies can deliver. They feature faux mink fibers, so they’re vegan and cruelty-free. They also have a weightless band that makes them comfortable to wear even if you’re new to false lashes. They can be worn multiple times, too.

R.E.M. Beauty Flourishing Lengthening Mascara

For those who prefer natural lashes but want extra length, this mascara offers an excellent formula. Its wand has a tapered tip that helps coat every lash all the way to the end, so they instantly look longer. It doesn’t clump or flake, either.

R.E.M. Beauty Flourishing Volumizing Mascara

If your lashes could use extra volume, this paraben-free mascara is perfect. Its wand features specially spaced channels that coat the lashes with the ideal amount of mascara to make them look thicker. It washes off easily and even helps nourish your lashes while you’re wearing it.

R.E.M. Beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow

These long-wearing liquid shadows are highly pigmented and offer a metallic finish that will get you noticed. The liquid gel formula applies smoothly and doesn’t crease, so it lasts all day. It’s even waterproof, making it ideal for hot, humid weather.

R.E.M. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette

These eyeshadow palettes contain six shades, offering a mix of creamy mattes and smooth shimmers. The shadows apply evenly and blend easily, so they work well for new and experienced makeup users alike. The palettes are available in six color stories, too.

R.E.M. Beauty Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow

These creamy gel eyeshadows offer multidimensional color that makes your eyelids pop. The formula is lightweight and blends in easily, so it’s comfortable to wear. The shadows even have a pleasant cooling sensation upon application.

R.E.M. Beauty At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker

If you want to try Arianna Grande’s signature cat-eye, this eyeliner marker delivers bold, smudge-proof color that makes application a breeze. Thanks to the waterproof, smudge-proof formula, it also offers up to 48 hours of wear time. The tapered felt tip allows for precision, too.

Best R.E.M. cheek products

R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Cheek and Lip Stick

This creamy blush stick provides a natural flushed look with a luminous finish. It melts easily into the skin, so it never looks heavy or cakey. The formula is available in 10 shades and features hydrating ingredients, such as jojoba seed oil and grapefruit extract.

R.E.M. Beauty Interstellar Highlighter Topper

This versatile, creamy powder highlighter is ideal for use on the cheeks, eyes and even body. It blends effortlessly into the skin and provides a dewy finish that draws the light. The formula contains vegetable-derived emollients, so it’s vegan. It’s also available in 10 shades.

Best R.E.M. lip products

R.E.M. Beauty On Your Collar Matte Lipstick

This comfortable, long-wearing lipstick has a smooth matte finish that won’t dry your lips. The creamy color glides on easily and doesn’t bleed outside your lip line either. It comes in six shades, including nude options for every skin tone.

R.E.M. Beauty Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss

This ultra-shiny clear gloss plumps your lips with a warm, tingling sensation. It layers well over any lipstick you want to add shine to but can also be worn on its own. It has a pleasant vanilla scent.

R.E.M. Beauty On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss

This high-shine gloss also plumps your lips, but it’s available in nine shades, including several nude options. It has a smooth, non-sticky feel and helps hydrate the lips, so it’s comfortable to wear all day. Its packaging is also made of sustainable materials.

