Which Patrick Ta products on Sephora are best?

Patrick Ta cosmetics offers a wide variety of makeup products, including eyeshadow palettes, face products, lip products and makeup application tools, among other items. The company launched in 2019 and has since partnered with retailers such as Sephora.

What is Patrick Ta cosmetics?

Founder and company namesake Patrick Ta is a makeup artist based in Los Angeles, California. He began his career at MAC Cosmetics as a beauty consultant and soon became a freelance makeup artist. He went on to work with some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood and eventually launched his own beauty brand. The company focuses on ensuring that wearers feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

What to consider before buying Patrick Ta cosmetics

Skin sensitivity and allergies

Before purchasing any beauty item, look at the label. Identify any potential allergens or chemicals that you may react to and assess if the product will suit your skin. It’s best to do a patch test first by applying a small portion of the product to a discreet part of your skin. Leave on for 24 hours and wait for any reaction. Proceed with a full application if there are no adverse results.

Your daily routine

Understanding what you need and what will go to waste when buying cosmetics will save you money and prevent product waste. If you prefer a light-coverage look that doesn’t require a lot of time, just a few essential products, such as mascara, eyebrow pencil and concealer, should cover your bases.

For those who prefer taking their time with their makeup, experimenting with different products from the Patrick Ta line is the best way to find what’s right for you. Some popular items to play around with include the Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss, the Major Brow Shaping Wax and Major Glow Balm.

Find your undertones

Getting the makeup that suits your complexion best depends on your undertones. Finding your undertones is easy, and you can do this by looking at the color of your veins. Green veins indicate that you have warm undertones, and you should look for these when searching for foundation and concealer.

Purple and blue veins indicate you have cooler undertones. There are charts available online for more in-depth undertone analysis, or Sephora offers in-store skin matching to find your perfect shades.

Making room for men in makeup

As more men are beginning to add cosmetics into their grooming routines, makeup artists such as Patrick Ta are embracing the trend. Inspiring men to use cosmetics to feel more confident, Patrick Ta offers several makeup tutorials online using male-identifying models to show that the brand’s products aren’t just for women — they’re “for all” to enjoy.

Top Patrick Ta face products on Sephora

Major Sculpt Creme Contour and Powder Bronzer Duo

Available in three neutral skin tones, this bronzing set has both a cream and powder formula to ensure your skin has a blended and smooth finish. Winner of the Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2021, this product is vegan and talc-free.

Sold by Sephora

Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Creme and Powder Blush

This vegan blush set comes in eight shades of pink and red hues. It has a hydrating cream formula as well as a powder to set and melt the blush into your foundation. The pigment is designed for all-day wear and uses minimal fragrance to avoid skin irritation or breakouts.

Sold by Sephora

Major Sculpt Contour Brush

Winner of the Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2021, this brush has synthetic bristles that contour against the shape of your face. It is suitable for cream and powder formulas and blends away creases and lines from your skin.

Sold by Sephora

Top Patrick Ta lip products on Sephora

Major Glow Lip Shine

This lip gloss formula creates a glassy luster, and it goes well with lipstick or all on its own. It’s long-lasting and does not feather or smear after application. The formula uses vitamin E and hydrating oils to replenish your lips during and after use.

Sold by Sephora

Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss

This high-shine lip gloss comes in six shades varying from a bright red to a muted, natural clear shade. Plumping peptides, cinnamon and ginger will naturally and effectively create a full pout. This formula is long-lasting, and the peptides offer moisture to the lips during use.

Sold by Sephora

Major Beauty Headlines

This matte traditional lipstick offers full coverage, depositing pigment evenly and smoothly. The formula has a creamy glide on application that feels lightweight. It is long-wearing and comes in six bold shades.

Sold by Sephora

Top Patrick Ta eye products on Sephora

Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette is a staple for any beauty collection. It comes with two cream bases and 10 metallic and matte neutral shades. It achieves a soft glam look or you can use it for everyday casual eye looks. It is a vegan and gluten-free formula.

Sold by Sephora

Major Brow Defining Pencil

Whether achieving bold eyebrows or penciling in petite brows, this eyebrow pencil has a small pen tip to create thin, hair-like strokes onto your brows. I comes in five shades and has a brush on the opposite side. The pencil is a gel-based formula and will glide onto the skin without pulling.

Sold by Sephora

Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette

Like its original counterpart, this eyeshadow palette has two cream bases and 10 powder eyeshadows ranging from metallics to mattes. However, this palette has rose and pink shades to complement the warm brown base colors. You can layer nearly every shade on top of one another and blend it to create your desired look.

Sold by Sephora

