Which baby monitor is better: Motorola or Infant Optics?

A baby is hard work, whether you’re a new parent or you’re on your second or third child. Parents have to be on their toes even as their baby sleeps, but it can be challenging to go about your day if you constantly have to check on them.

A baby monitor can help make your life easier. Motorola and Infant Optics are two top brands, and while either will give you peace your mind, their features set them apart. Analyze both before buying one.

Motorola baby monitor

Motorola is a telecommunications company that was famous for its radios and TVs in the 20th century and its cellphones in the 2000s. It never transitioned into the smartphone game as many other top cellphone brands from the era did, but still makes terrific consumer products, including baby monitors.

Motorola offers several baby monitor models, each varying in features and price. Whether you’re looking for a simple monitor or one packed with features, there’s a solid chance Motorola offers a product that suits your needs.

Motorola baby monitor pros

Motorola baby monitors are known for being durable and easy to use. Some use Wi-Fi to communicate between devices, but others use radio frequencies. They often have large screens that have pan and tilt features so you can have a better view of the room where your baby is sleeping. Also, the range on models without Wi-Fi is impressive: they can cover up to 1,000 feet.

Motorola baby monitor cons

They’re expensive. Many models pack tons of great features, and if you take advantage of them, it can make it worth the money. Otherwise, it might feel overpriced.

Best Motorola baby monitors

Motorola VM36XL 5-Inch Video Baby Monitor

This baby monitor has a 5-inch color screen and comes with a portable camera with zoom, pan and tilt options. It has infrared night vision, a room temperature display, a sensitive microphone and a feature that alerts you when the monitor is out of range. Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Motorola VM64 Connect 4.3-Inch Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor

This monitor uses Wi-Fi and the Motorola Nursery app to transmit voice and video output in 1080p full high definition on smartphones and tablets. It’s wall-mountable, has two-way talking, and 10 pleasant nature sounds and lullabies. Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Motorola VM85-2 Connect 5-Inch HD Wi-Fi Video Baby

This bundle packs two cameras with a 5-inch color display. It can connect to your smartphone or tablet via Wi-Fi and be controlled through the Motorola Nursery app. It has several excellent features such as remote HD streaming, two-way communication and multi-color mood lights. Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Infant Optics baby monitor

Infant Optics has been around since the early 2010s and, unlike Motorola, is strictly focused on manufacturing high-quality baby monitors. It’s known for simple but highly reliable devices that’ll give any parent the peace of mind they need while their baby is sleeping.

Infant Optics baby monitor pros

Infant Optics baby monitors have easy-to-use displays and several intuitive features, including noise reduction that eliminates ambient sound to focus solely on the baby. Many Infant Optics monitors have long ranges, and none connects via Wi-Fi — a plus for parents concerned about network safety. Also, although they have fewer features, they’re cheaper than most Motorola monitors.

Infant Optics baby monitor cons

While their batteries last for a while before needing charging, some customers report they need it more often than other monitors. Also being without Wi-Fi capability limits where you can tune into your camera, since you’ll need to be within range, and means you can’t control your monitor with your smartphone or tablet.

Best Infant Optics baby monitors

Infant Optics DXR-8 3.5-Inch Video Baby Monitor

This monitor functions on a 2.4-gigahertz wireless transmission frequency and covers an area of up to 700 feet. It has an out-of-range alert feature, and you can swap regular, zoom and pan-angle lenses for a better view of the room. Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Infant Optics DXR-8 Pro 5-Inch Baby Monitor

It’s an upgraded version of the original DXR-8 that boasts a larger 5-inch screen and displays high-definition video at a resolution of 720p. It’s more advanced than the original, as you can be further away from your child without reduction in sensitivity, and you can also speak with them via two-way communication. Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Infant Optics DXR6 Video Baby Monitor

The DXR-6 is the most budget-friendly option, but it’s reliable and an excellent choice for those who want something simple and easy to use. It lasts up to 10 hours, has an audio-only feature and infrared night vision, and is expandable to four cameras. Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Motorola or Infant Optics baby monitor?

Although some of Motorola’s monitors suffer from battery-life issues, they’re the better choice if you want more features. You can use your smartphone or tablet to control settings and the camera angle, which isn’t possible with Infant Optics monitors, since they can’t connect to the internet.

However, Infant Optics is better if you don’t care about premium features or multiple-camera setups. They’re cheaper than most Motorola models and have a more streamlined approach, making them easier to set up and use.

