How should I dress my baby for fall?

Caring for your child is one of the most significant responsibilities of a parent. After bringing home a newborn, you’re forced to rethink how to manage simple tasks, such as leaving the house with the appropriate equipment or dressing your little one when the air develops a chill.

To figure out how to dress babies best in layers for fall, we asked our baby and child expert, Dr. Aimee Ketchum. Ketchum is a pediatric occupational therapist with 27 years of experience working with babies. Here’s what she recommends.

Rules for dressing a baby in the fall

As a general rule, Ketchum advised, “If an adult feels slightly chilly, their baby should wear another layer. If it is colder than 70 degrees, babies should wear a jacket. If it is below 45 degrees, babies should wear a snowsuit.”

Babies can’t regulate their body temperature

In addition to being unable to voice whether they’re feeling cold or hot, babies also can’t regulate their body temperature. Ketchum said, “Babies get overheated very quickly and can also lose heat four times faster than adults.” So, it’s essential to constantly be aware of the weather and how your baby is feeling.

What clothes can babies wear in a car seat?

According to Winter Car Seat Safety Tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics, babies should not wear heavy coats and snowsuits in a car seat. Instead, Ketchum suggested, “Babies should wear layers, such as socks, hats and a blanket over the straps of the car seat. I don’t like mittens for babies because I like babies to be able to suck on their hands to self-soothe.”

How to dress your baby in layers for fall

During fall and winter, Ketchum recommended layers as the best way to keep your baby warm. This includes a onesie, long-sleeve shirt, lightweight jacket and a beanie. Since babies heat up quickly, layers allow parents the ability to conveniently remove an item of clothing if their baby is too hot or add another layer if they’re too cold. In addition, Ketchum advises keeping a lightweight jacket, hat and blanket in your diaper bag whenever you leave the house.

Signs that your baby is cold

“Babies cannot tell us if they are too cold,” Ketchum said. “If they get too cold, they use all their energy to try to stay warm and they cannot cry.” A few signs that your baby is too cold include being listless, sleeping, fussy or lethargic. Their hands and feet will also be cold to the touch. However, if they have too many layers, it’s also possible for babies to overheat. A few signs that your baby is too hot include red skin, low energy, clammy skin or heat rash.

Best layers to dress your baby in for fall

​​Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Fleece Footed Jumpsuit

On those fall days bordering on winter, opt for a fleece jumpsuit as the top layer that can quickly be removed if babies get too hot. With a zipper running from the foot to the neck, it’s effortless to put on or take off. As a bonus, it’s machine-washable to conveniently clean spit-up or spills.

Hudson Baby Plush Mink and Sherpa Blanket

Blankets are one of the most versatile and useful layering pieces for babies in the fall and winter. Use a blanket over the car seat instead of a big coat, or keep it in the diaper bag for strolls outside. This soft blanket features a plush mink fabric on one side and is machine-washable.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Babies’ Flannel Receiving Blankets

On those early fall days when the weather isn’t sure if it wants to be warm or cold, these thin flannel receiving blankets are ideal. They’re made of soft, breathable cotton that offers warmth on cool days without causing babies to overheat. It comes in a pack of seven with adorable prints.

Columbia Baby Double Trouble Reversible Jacket

Whether it’s raining or just chilly outside, this reversible jacket can accommodate any fall day. One side features a water-resistant coat, while the other is a soft fleece. It has a hood, has full-zipper access, is machine washable and comes in various designs and colors.

Burt’s Bees Baby Lightweight Zip-Up Hooded Sweatshirt

This baby sweatshirt is perfect for keeping in the car or diaper bag for those chilly fall days. Since it’s made of 100% organic, breathable cotton, it’s ideal for all babies, even those with sensitive skin. It’s combed and ring-spun for added durability and to prevent pilling in the washing machine.

Gerber 4-Pack Baby Beanie Cap

Covering up a baby’s head is one of the best ways to keep them warm. This beanie is the ideal thickness to protect from a chill without causing a baby to get too hot. It fits babies from 0 to 6 months, comes in a pack of four and is machine-washable.

Gerber Baby 8-Pack Short-Sleeve Onesies Bodysuits

Onesies are the ultimate layering garment and a must-have on fall days. With an expandable lap shoulder neckline and clasps at the bottom, they’re easy to put on or take off. They’re also easy to clean since they can be put in the washing machine and dryer.

Hudson Baby Cotton Long-Sleeve Bodysuits

These long-sleeve bodysuits are ideal for layering on cold fall days. They’re 100% cotton, have snap closures and are soft on the skin.

Hanes Ultimate Baby Flexy 3-Pack Adjustable Knit Jogger Pants

With four-way stretch, adjustable cuffs and an elastic waistband, these joggers will grow with the baby and allow them to move. They pull on and off for convenient diaper changes and can be thrown in the washing machine if an accident occurs.

