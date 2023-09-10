(iSeeCars) — While the average used car price is 3.6 percent less than it was last year, used car prices still remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, new car prices have increased by 7.4 percent compared to last year. 

A decrease in used car prices has led to an increased demand for used cars, which are selling 6.1 percent faster than they were last year according to a recent iSeeCars analysis. Conversely, an increase in new car prices has led to a decrease in demand for new cars, which are selling 25.7 percent slower during the same period. 

Analyzing over 228,000 cars sold in July 2023, iSeeCars.com found that the average used car takes 49.2 days to sell, while the average new car takes 48.2 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

What were July’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – July 2023
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaGMC Yukon27.1
Alaska
ArizonaChevrolet Corvette18.2
ArkansasHonda Odyssey18.4
CaliforniaKia Niro23.1
ColoradoNissan Murano19.9
ConnecticutAcura RDX21.2
DelawareLexus ES 35025.5
FloridaVolkswagen Golf GTI19.1
GeorgiaHonda Ridgeline24.3
HawaiiHonda Civic35.7
IdahoChevrolet Colorado33.7
IllinoisAudi Q317.1
IndianaFord Bronco18.9
IowaNissan Rogue36.3
KansasNissan Rogue39.9
KentuckyAcura MDX31.7
LouisianaHonda HR-V28.7
MaineSubaru Crosstrek38.1
MarylandMercedes-Benz GLE25.2
MassachusettsLincoln Corsair27.7
MichiganFord Bronco26.8
MinnesotaToyota Sienna18.1
MississippiToyota Corolla25.7
MissouriSubaru Crosstrek21.4
MontanaFord Expedition Max25.3
NebraskaHonda CR-V44.2
NevadaKia Sorento20.2
New HampshireSubaru Forester29.9
New JerseyToyota 4Runner24.3
New MexicoNissan Rogue25.6
New YorkFord Bronco14.2
North CarolinaGMC Yukon XL20.4
North DakotaFord Explorer35.3
OhioKia Seltos26.8
OklahomaNissan Frontier20.5
OregonGMC Sierra 150028.0
PennsylvaniaLincoln Aviator27.4
Rhode IslandHonda CR-V23.2
South CarolinaChevrolet Tahoe23.5
South DakotaJeep Grand Cherokee46.6
TennesseeGMC Yukon27.5
TexasHyundai Venue25.8
UtahHonda CR-V26.2
VermontToyota RAV420.5
VirginiaChevrolet Suburban20.9
WashingtonHonda HR-V24.1
West VirginiaHyundai Elantra33.7
WisconsinSubaru Forester23.4
WyomingRAM 150033.6
  • The Ford Bronco, Nissan Rogue, and Honda CR-V are tied as the fastest-selling used car in most states with three.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 36 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Ford Bronco in New York at 14.2 days.  

Fastest-Selling New Cars By State

These were the fastest-selling new cars in each state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – July 2023
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaHyundai Santa Cruz20.9
AlaskaRAM 150050.6
ArizonaSubaru Forester14.2
ArkansasHyundai Santa Fe12.6
CaliforniaToyota Sienna11.5
ColoradoHyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid17.5
ConnecticutSubaru Forester17.7
DelawareToyota RAV4 Hybrid22.4
FloridaHonda Civic9.0
GeorgiaToyota Corolla5.9
HawaiiHyundai Santa Cruz12.8
IdahoChevrolet Silverado 150030.6
IllinoisToyota RAV411.8
IndianaHyundai Palisade22.2
IowaToyota RAV4 Hybrid21.1
KansasFord Maverick5.0
KentuckyHyundai Palisade21.7
LouisianaHyundai Sonata8.2
MaineToyota Tacoma35.2
MarylandHyundai Santa Cruz9.1
MassachusettsLexus NX 350h13.7
MichiganJeep Grand Cherokee25.4
MinnesotaHyundai Santa Fe Hybrid24.9
MississippiToyota Camry22.1
MissouriSubaru Outback16.4
MontanaRAM 150028.7
NebraskaHyundai Santa Fe17.1
NevadaSubaru WRX24.1
New HampshireHyundai Tucson Hybrid14.9
New JerseyFord Expedition Max14.0
New MexicoNissan Sentra11.2
New YorkLand Rover Range Rover Evoque5.1
North CarolinaVolvo XC9010.8
North DakotaHonda CR-V110.2
OhioSubaru Crosstrek4.5
OklahomaHyundai Santa Fe23.1
OregonSubaru Forester4.6
PennsylvaniaVolkswagen Atlas14.1
Rhode IslandSubaru Outback23.3
South CarolinaChevrolet Tahoe17.2
South Dakota
TennesseeCadillac Escalade5.9
TexasHonda Civic6.1
UtahToyota Tacoma17.8
VermontMazda CX-3039.1
VirginiaSubaru Crosstrek15.8
WashingtonHyundai Tucson Hybrid18.4
West VirginiaHyundai Kona11.9
WisconsinChevrolet Trailblazer13.6
Wyoming
  • The Honda Civic, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Santa Cruz, and Subaru Forester are tied as the fastest-selling new car in most states with three.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 31 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Subaru Crosstrek in Ohio at 4.5 days.  

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $396 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, These Are the Hottest Cars in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com. 