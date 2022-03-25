Which Samsung top load washers are best?

If you live in a large household and find yourself doing a lot of laundry, you can benefit from a top load washing machine. These machines allow you to wash larger loads, are more energy-efficient and have faster cycles, so your laundry is done sooner.

Samsung is a trusted company known for making quality electronics, and its washers are also a reliable customer favorite. They make different models of top load washers, but the best is the Hi-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine because of its large capacity and top-of-the-line features.

What to know before you buy a Samsung top load washer

Capacity

Whenever purchasing a top load washer or a dryer, you want to consider capacity because that will determine price, and how much laundry you can do in each load. Samsung top-load washers range from 4.0 to 5.5 cubic feet.

Washing action

When selecting a washing machine, you can choose between those with an impeller or with an agitator. An agitator is a post in the machine’s center that twists so the clothes can rub against each other, while impellers have a cone or disc on the bottom of the drum that spins.

Machines with impellers tend to use less water and have more room, so they’re more efficient and thorough in cleaning clothes.

What to look for in a quality Samsung top load washer

Energy Star-certified

Selecting a washer that is Energy Star-certified will allow you to save water, energy and money because these machines have met the Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

Wi-Fi connectivity

This feature makes laundry even easier. You can receive alerts when your cycle is done, start or stop the washing machine, and schedule cycles ahead of time right from your smartphone once you download the SmartThings app.

Vibration reduction technology

This feature reduces vibration and noise, so you have the freedom to do laundry any time without disturbing the others in your household.

Self-clean

Don’t want to deal with the hassle of cleaning your washer yourself? Opt for a model with the self-clean feature. It will notify you after every 20 washes, and you can activate the self-clean function to do the work for you. You don’t even need to add a cleaner. Just make sure the washer is empty.

Active water jet

Some Samsung washers allow you to pretreat and clean heavily stained clothes with the simple press of a button. This feature scrubs the clothes in the washer without you having to soak them beforehand.

Deep fill

If you have a load that requires extra water and want to ensure that every item receives a deep soak, utilize this feature. It’s only compatible with some cycles, and it will add time to your laundry load, but it will help thoroughly clean your clothes.

How much can you expect to spend on a Samsung top load washer?

Samsung washing machines can range from $650-$1,400, depending on the size and the features.

Samsung top load washer FAQ

What type of laundry detergent should I use with a Samsung top load washer?

A. Samsung washing machines require high-efficiency detergent. However, the brand and type of detergent are up to you. You should ensure that your high-efficiency detergent does not have baking soda or vinegar because they can damage the washing machine. Do not use natural detergent, organic detergent or regular detergent.

My washing machine has a self-clean mode. Do I need to clean anything else?

A. You should routinely clean the surface of the washer with a small amount of detergent or Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaner and wipe it down with a microfiber towel to limit any build-up or surface blemishes.

What’s the best Samsung top load washer to buy?

Top Samsung top load washer

Samsung Hi-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: Fit more in each load and cut down your laundry time with this 5.0-cubic-foot washer that comes with 10 washing cycles, seven additional washing options and five temperature levels.

What you’ll love: This washer takes the struggle out of this chore with the active water jet to treat stains by pressing a button and the EZ Access tub design that makes it easy to reach the bottom. Top-of-the-line features include VRT technology that reduces the machine’s noise and Smart Care for the ability to troubleshoot any issues right from your phone.

What you should consider: This washer does not have a setting for different load sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Samsung top load washer for the money

Samsung Top Load Washer With Soft Closed Lid

What you need to know: This budget-friendly top load washer is a new Samsung model that features the Active Wave Agitator that reduces noise, vibrations, and tangling of garments.

What you’ll love: Keep your clothing and linens safe from damage, as this washer has smaller holes in the diamond drum to prevent any tears or snags. The eight preset washing cycles allow you to launder any item with the best possible cleaning solution.

What you should consider: This washer model does not offer any smart features or the ability to add them with a smart adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer

What you need to know: This brand new extra-large washer has a capacity of 5.5 cubic feet and features an auto dispense system for detergent and softener.

What you’ll love: This washer allows you to do more laundry in a short amount of time with both the oversized drum and 28-minute cycle. The machine will also self-clean to give you more time to do what you love. This top-loading washing machine is Energy Star-certified, which helps to keep your cost down.

What you should consider: This washing machine is very large, making it difficult for those who are shorter to reach the bottom.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

