Which LG top load washers are best?

No matter who you are, doing the laundry will always be a chore. There are very few people that find sorting through dirty clothes, separating them into piles and sticking them into the washer a relaxing activity.

While we (unfortunately) don’t have robotic helpers to do that for us, there are some great top-loading washers that can take care of the cleaning part. If you’ve had your eye on an LG model, the Wi-Fi-enabled LG WT7900HBA is an excellent choice. It has a 5.5 cubic foot drum and plenty of washing settings.

What to know before you buy an LG top load washer

A top load washer can take longer

Through their design, top load washers that don’t have an agitator tend to take a bit longer to wash clothes when compared to front load washers. Another major concern for potential owners should be that top loaders are much rougher on fabrics, and the laundry can tangle if the water level isn’t sufficient.

You can add or remove items mid-wash

Ever done the laundry and heard the dreadful sound of your keys swishing away in the drum? Well, with top load washers you can open the lid to remove items during the washing cycle. Depending on how far into the cycle it is, you can also add a forgotten sock or T-shirt.

Top loaders need a hot and cold water connection

While you won’t find it on every top load washer, most of them require a separate hot and cold water connection to work. You can however only wash your clothes in cold water, but then you must make sure that you use the correct wash settings. By not having internal water heaters, it helps to reduce the retail price of top loaders.

What to look for in a quality LG top load washer

Fewer vibrations for a smoother wash

While top load washers are generally more stable than front load washers, it is still something that you must look out for. A good-quality washer will have minimal vibrations when on the spin cycle as that is when the machine is working the hardest. Some vibrations are expected, but a good-quality washing will never “walk” itself out of its position.

Safety settings to protect children

Protecting your children from harmful elements around the house is one of the duties of a parent. It might not seem like it, but a washer can be dangerous to kids. For that reason, a good-quality washer will have safety precautions in place to prevent drowning or injury. It isn’t exclusive to top loaders as most washers will lock the lid when operational.

Smart connectivity for a productive day

Most of LG’s high-end top load washers are capable of connecting to Wi-Fi. Through the LG mobile app, you can start or stop the washing even when you aren’t home. You can also check on the progress and make adjustments as needed. The app isn’t just for top load washers either, as it can also control dryers, fridges and televisions.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG top load washer

The average price of an LG top load washer will largely depend on the model and any additional features. High-end machines can retail for $1,000-$1,500 while smaller devices with fewer capabilities retail for $700-$800.

LG top load washer FAQ

What’s the difference between an impeller and an agitator washer?

A. The agitator in the middle of the drum is like a spiral or corkscrew. It moves the clothes in four directions while spinning. An impeller washer doesn’t have an agitator but instead uses a combination of tub movements and jet sprays to separate the fabrics.

Does a top loader have an advantage over a front loader?

A. Other than the door placement, there isn’t much of a difference between the two washer types. Front loaders tend to be more economical, but they lack the impeller or agitator found in top loaders.

What’s the best LG top load washer to buy?

Top LG top load washer

LG WT7900HBA 5.5 cubic foot Black Steel Wi-Fi Enabled Top Load Washer

What you need to know: This sleek, black, top load washer is big enough to do the laundry of a large family in no time.

What you’ll love: This top load washer has 14 cycles, making sure that your fabrics are always washed through the correct setting. You also have the choice of five different temperatures and it uses LG’s TurboWash3D technology to wash cleaner in less time. It is compatible with LG’s SmartThinQ app so that you can remotely keep an eye on the washer’s progress.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that it can be tricky to connect the washer to Wi-Fi.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG top load washer for the money

LG WT7100CW 4.5 cubic foot Ultra Large Top Loader White Washer

What you need to know: This washer might be more compact than others, but it has enough features to handle any load.

What you’ll love: This washer features a stainless steel drum, which LG claims will never rust. It has eight wash cycles, 10 options and three different temperature settings. The 4.5 cubic foot drum is large enough for a small family.

What you should consider: It isn’t Wi-Fi capable, so you can’t use the SmartThinQ.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG WT7800CV 5.5 Cubic foot Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Top Load Washer

What you need to know: For large families or people with a variety of fabrics, this washer is a good choice for deep and fast cleaning.

What you’ll love: This model has a 5.5 cubic feet stainless steel drum, 12 wash cycles and five temperature settings. It uses LG’s TurboWash3D technology to wash clothes faster while using less water. It is Wi-Fi enabled, so you can connect to it through the SmartThinQ app.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the agitator can be a bit rough on clothes if the water level isn’t sufficient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

