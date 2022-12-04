Double-check the care requirements of a scarf before you buy it as it may be more trouble for you than it’s worth.

Which scarves are best?

Chances are when you think of scarves, you think of warm neck wraps to help you fight away the winter chill. And when you give scarves as gifts during the holiday season, this is likely the effect you want your gifted scarf to have. But not all regions feel the same frost during this time, and for those, there are also warm-weather scarves you can gift. But don’t forget to consider the material of the scarf you gift, as some are better than others for the various climates of the world.

In this article: Boao Beach Scarves, Awaytr Head Scarves and Wander Agio Winter Scarf

Scarf types

There are four main types of scarves.

Beach scarves are better known to most as wraps or shawls, though they’re very much still part of the scarf family. They’re extra-large and typically worn around the waist or other large areas of the body to cover them up. Additionally, they’re typically worn only in hot weather.

are better known to most as wraps or shawls, though they’re very much still part of the scarf family. They’re extra-large and typically worn around the waist or other large areas of the body to cover them up. Additionally, they’re typically worn only in hot weather. Head scarves, as the name suggests, are worn around the top of the head. They’re usually worn to protect the hair or for religious observances, though they can be worn simply for style, too.

as the name suggests, are worn around the top of the head. They’re usually worn to protect the hair or for religious observances, though they can be worn simply for style, too. Neck scarves are the “standard” type and the kind that show up first in search results for “scarf.” These are worn purely for style and are thin enough to prevent discomfort on hot days.

are the “standard” type and the kind that show up first in search results for “scarf.” These are worn purely for style and are thin enough to prevent discomfort on hot days. Winter scarves are thicker, warmer neck scarves meant to keep you comfortable on cold days and nights, though they can also be worn just for style points if you prefer.

Shape

Scarves of any type usually fall into one of two shapes. Beach and head scarves are typically square while neck and winter scarves are typically rectangular. Some scarves can be triangular instead, but this is unusual as you can simply fold a square scarf to get the same effect.

Material

Scarves can be made of practically any material, though some are more common than others.

Acrylic is essentially a synthetic alternative to wool. It’s similarly warm and soft but is hypoallergenic and more affordable.

is essentially a synthetic alternative to wool. It’s similarly warm and soft but is hypoallergenic and more affordable. Cashmere is a unique material in that it’s warm enough to keep you snug in winter but breathable enough to keep you from sweating in summer.

is a unique material in that it’s warm enough to keep you snug in winter but breathable enough to keep you from sweating in summer. Chiffon is mostly found in scarves designed to be fashion statements. It’s used thus as it’s exceptionally light and drapes elegantly, so it can make a large impact without overpowering the rest of the outfit.

is mostly found in scarves designed to be fashion statements. It’s used thus as it’s exceptionally light and drapes elegantly, so it can make a large impact without overpowering the rest of the outfit. Cotton is the most common material as it’s easy to find and easy to use. It’s also soft and breathable, making it perfect for any summertime outing.

is the most common material as it’s easy to find and easy to use. It’s also soft and breathable, making it perfect for any summertime outing. Silk is an expensive material, but there are few others that feel as soft and look as stunning. It’s a top choice for those with especially sensitive skin thanks to both the said softness and being hypoallergenic.

is an expensive material, but there are few others that feel as soft and look as stunning. It’s a top choice for those with especially sensitive skin thanks to both the said softness and being hypoallergenic. Viscose is essentially a more affordable version of silk that’s partially synthetic. It has many of the same qualities but isn’t as durable.

is essentially a more affordable version of silk that’s partially synthetic. It has many of the same qualities but isn’t as durable. Wool is among the warmest materials as it’s made from the winter coats of several animals. However, it can be itchy if its cheap and those with allergies can’t wear it at all.

Cost

Non-designer Beach scarves typically cost $5-$30. Head scarves typically cost $5-$15. Neck scarves typically cost $5-$20. Winter scarves typically cost $10-$30. Designer scarves of any type can cost hundreds of dollars.

Best beach scarves

Boao Beach Scarves

This set of scarves uses chiffon and has tassels on the edges to give it a more dynamic look. It comes in four sets of colors: black with either gray, white or navy blue and rose red with royal blue.

Ekouaer Beach Scarf

This oversized scarf is perfect for use as a classic wrap or a skirt, but the extra material also makes it useable as a top or even a jumpsuit.

Iristide Beach Scarf

This scarf is made of cotton to keep you cool while you wear it. It’s also extra-large at 75 by 43 inches and can be used to fashion a hijab. It comes in 14 colors.

Best head scarves

Awaytr Head Scarves

This collection of scarves includes four, each a different design, and there are 18 sets of four to choose from. They’re polyester and measure 35 by 35 inches.

Doobo Head Scarves

This set of three scarves are all different colors and there are five sets. They’re made of silk-feeling polyester satin and measure 27.5 by 27.5 inches. They need to be hand-washed.

Fonyve Head Scarf

This scarf comes in a staggering 45 designs so you’re all but guaranteed to find one you like. It’s made of polyester satin and measures 27.5 by 27.5 inches.

Best neck scarves

Jeelow Neck Scarf

This linen scarf is perfectly light and airy to keep you feeling cool on hot summer days. It measures 82.7 by 29.5 inches including its tassels and it comes in 30 designs.

Xrdss Neck Scarf

This fringed scarf is a good choice if you want a minimalistic look. It comes in 17 colors when sold individually but is also sold in sets of three with each being a different color.

Your Smile Neck Scarf

This scarf comes in 38 fun designs rather than the usual single-color scarf. This way the scarf becomes a bigger fashion choice. It’s made of voile and measures 63 by 27.5 inches.

Best winter scarves

Aonal Winter Scarf

This scarf uses a knit design that works to both keep you warm on cold days and to add a splash of style. It comes in nine colors.

Furtalk Winter Scarf

This cashmere-feeling scarf is made of ecologically friendly materials but doesn’t sacrifice softness and warmth. It comes in 17 colors and measures 78 by 28 inches.

Wander Agio Winter Scarf

This scarf is made of wool to be among the warmest and coziest you can get. It comes in 16 colors and measures 83 by 23 inches when including some stretch.

