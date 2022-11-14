Find a gift that won’t break the bank
A white elephant party is a fun, festive way to accommodate a large group of people and turn gift-giving into a game. It makes for an ideal event to have at work, so you only need to bring one gift instead of presents for everyone. However, picking out a white elephant gift can be tricky. You don’t know who will ultimately end up with your gift, so it has to be broad enough to appeal to anyone but fun enough to not feel boring or redundant. Fortunately, finding a great gift doesn’t have to be frustrating or expensive. Here are over 50 white elephant gift ideas under $20 that won’t break the bank.
Practical gifts
Holstein Housewares Mini Waffle Maker
Available in five colors, this cute and compact appliance makes 4-inch waffles in minutes. It’s perfect for travel or spaces that don’t have a ton of free counter space.
USBOTO Electric Rechargeable Lighters
This set comes with two plasma lighters that are rechargeable via a USB outlet. They’re energy-efficient and wind-proof, making them a great replacement for matchsticks or plastic refillable lighters.
Ello Campy Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug
This 18-ounce stainless steel mug comes in eight colors with a leakproof lid and a cork-lined handle. It keeps drinks chilled for 10 hours or hot for five hours.
This item locator is great for keeping track of keys, luggage, or even pets. It comes with one transmitter and four receivers that can be tracked without the use of a smartphone app.
This black 13.3-inch laptop bag is shockproof with padded sides and an adjustable shoulder strap. It has several interior compartments and a luggage strap that fits easily over the handle of a rolling suitcase.
“Half Baked Harvest Super Simple Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard
With 125 recipes, this cookbook is a great way to find new dishes that are easy to put together with fewer ingredients. It also includes vegetarian and vegan options.
This set features a beautiful acacia wood serving board with a matching cheese knife and cheese fork. The board is durable, easy to clean, and features a looped handle for simple storage.
A soothing way to start the day, this ice roller diminishes under-eye puffiness, calms irritated skin and can even help reduce headaches.
They’ll love resting their feet on this popular memory-foam footrest, which features an ergonomic design for extra support.
This affordable drink warmer is compatible with most mugs and can be used to heat coffee, tea, milk and hot chocolate. It warms beverages up in under two minutes.
Other top practical gifts
- An insulated lunch bag that’s attractive and functional
- A finger head scratcher for endless scalp massages
- A motion-activated LED night-light
- The 20-ounce CamelBak water bottle that’s durable and leakproof
- A complete spa set with vanilla-scented soaps and creams
- A hands-free rechargeable reading light that fits over the neck
- Foldable nylon tote bags that are compact and machine-washable
Unique gifts
This set comes with six retro-inspired coasters designed to look like vinyl records. Each has a different label with a fun title and the holder is shaped to look like a record player.
Boston Warehouse Pugly Sweater Collection Jar
Here’s an adorable earthenware jar designed to look like a pug wearing a festive winter sweater. It’s hand-painted with an airtight hinged seal.
Pressman There’s Been a Murder: A Collaborative Card Game of Death and Deduction
This three- to eight-player card game turns players into detectives tasked with solving a murder. It’s an easy-to-learn game of deduction suitable for players 14 years old and up.
Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese-Making Kit
This eight-piece kit comes with supplies and instructions for making your own cheese. It’s appropriate for beginners and can make 10 different types of cheese.
Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker
Available in lovely colors, this retro-inspired speaker fits in the palm of your hand and works for up to three hours between charges. It connects wirelessly to devices and includes a microphone for answering phone calls.
Coolbros Elephant Pencil Holder With Phone Stand
This resin stand looks like a cute elephant, with a pencil holder in the back and a trunk that functions as a phone stand. It’s styled with vintage brown tones and details that add dimension.
Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set
This stainless steel set includes a martini shaker, measuring jigger, four liquid pourers, a mixing spoon, and a mojito muddler. It comes with a recipe booklet and a velvet storage bag.
Death Wish Dark Roast Ground Coffee
Death Wish claims to have the “world’s strongest coffee” packed into this 16-ounce bag. The dark roast has a bold flavor that packs a punch.
Savvy Infusion Fruit Infuser Water Bottle
This 24-ounce water bottle has a tube for fresh fruit down the middle and a convenient carrying handle built into the lid. It’s made from shatterproof plastic and the lid comes in several colors.
Ronxs 3-in-1 Candle Wick Trimmer Set
Instead of an ordinary candle, consider gifting this silver candle care set. It comes with a wick dipper, candle extinguisher, and wick cutter to keep candles burning efficiently.
Other top unique gifts
- Food dice for the indecisive chef
- A silicone tea infuser shaped like an adorable manatee
- A collapsible silicone popcorn maker for the microwave
- A car door caddy for fries, dip, or loose change
- A five-pack hot sauce set that’s sure to bring the heat
- A cold brew coffee maker that holds up to six cups at a time
- A circular pizza saw that’s compact and easy to use
Funny gifts
Maybe Swearing Will Help: Adult Coloring Book by Nyx Spectrum
This 62-page coloring book for adults is filled with puns, motivational sentiments, and of course, swear words. It’ll give the user some good laughs while they color and relax.
SeaRoomy Burritos Tortilla Blanket
This 47-inch flannel blanket is round and designed to replicate a tortilla so the user can wrap their body in a cozy burrito. It’s machine-washable and available in three realistic colors.
Chunace Rechargeable Toilet Night-Light
Potty humor meets practicality with this waterproof toilet bowl night-light. It’s motion-activated and glows in 16 LED colors.
30 Watt Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder
Available in five colors, this silicone holder can store a beer or soda can within arm’s reach on the shower wall. It’s easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.
Rainbow Socks Pepperoni Pizza Socks Box
These cotton socks look like a slice of pepperoni pizza adorably displayed in a little cardboard “pizza” box. The socks are machine-washable and available in three unisex sizes.
Abbott Collection Ceramic Elephant Figurine
Get literal at your next white elephant party with this 7-inch ceramic white elephant figurine. It’s sophisticated, whimsical, and good for a chuckle.
This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features 26 different dog breed illustrations, all labeled. Fully constructed, the puzzle measures 20 by 27 inches in size.
Agrimony Decorative Cat Hand Towel
This cute polyester-blend hand towel is shaped like a cat, complete with a face, ears, paws, and a tail. It hangs over a towel rack by the front paws which snap into place to keep the towel from falling or drooping.
Fairly Odd Novelties Potty Fisher Toilet Fishing Game
Here’s a great gag gift that’ll give the user a game to pass the time while they sit on the toilet. It comes with a bath mat, mini fishing rod, toy fish, a bowl, and a funny “do not disturb” sign for the bathroom door.
Raccoon Society 2023 Premium Snarky Cat Calendar
Each month of this 2023 wall calendar features a different “pissed off” cat with a funny caption. It also marks over 300 funny occasions and holidays to celebrate, from “Dress Up Your Pet Day” to “National Pizza Day.”
Other top funny gifts
- A book of dad jokes so bad they’re actually good
- Desktop boxing for some office stress relief
- These lightsaber chopsticks turn anyone into a Jedi
- This golf pen set doubles as a tabletop golf game
- These mini candles look just like real succulents
- A cute Loch Ness monster bookmark with 3D features
- Rainbow unicorn toilet paper for magical bathroom adventures
